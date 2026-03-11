5th annual Horsey Hustle set for April 12

Five years strong, and still running, the Horsey Hustle is set for April 12 at Coldstream Park.

By Angelina Sonoqui

Published on March 11, 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky.—

The University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs is set to host the 5th annual UK Horsey Hustle 5K on Sunday, April 12, at 1 p.m. EDT at Coldstream Park in Lexington. Event proceeds will benefit the Student Experience and Applied Education Fund, which supports experiential learning opportunities for students in the Equine Science and Management program.

“The Horsey Hustle 5K is a wonderful event that brings together individuals from across UK who have an interest in horses, along with folks from equine farms, businesses, and organizations that we work closely with through our land-grant university missions. We all have fun,” said James MacLeod, director of UK Ag Equine Programs, housed in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

All are invited to participate in the UK Horsey Hustle 5K, which brings the community together each spring to celebrate Kentucky’s equine industry while investing in student success.

“The UK Horsey Hustle 5K will bring the community together for a day of energy and excitement,” said Mary Jane Little, AFE 300 instructor and academic coordinator within UK Ag Equine Programs. “The funds raised at this event directly benefit students by providing experiential learning opportunities, including access to industry events and professional development experiences that enhance their academic journey.”

Students in Equine Event Planning, an AFE 300 course, gain hands-on experience by organizing the event from start to finish. The class is divided into three teams: marketing and communications, leadership, and community partners, mirroring the structure of professional event management.

“It feels really good to be a part of this process,” said equine science and management junior Gwen Schmidt. “It is really exciting, and this class is a great way to build strong foundational skills like communication, budgeting and planning. I am excited to see it all come together.”

Sarah Staples, Equine Science and Management junior, reflects on what it means to play a role in this event.

“It is exciting to take part in an event that directly goes back to support our program,” Staples said.

Following the race, participants can enjoy family-friendly activities, including yard games, community partner booths and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck. UK student-founded club Waggin’ N Walkin’ will also be on site with adoptable dogs through its partnership with the Lexington Humane Society. Last year, eight dogs found homes through adoptions connected to the event. Awards will be presented in multiple age categories, and attendees can participate in a Best Dressed Dog competition. Roses will be available for all participants.

Event sponsors and registration information

The 2026 UK Horsey Hustle 5K is made possible through the generous support of industry partners. Following a Kentucky Derby theme, the “Triple Crown sponsor” is Gainesway Farm. The “Place” sponsor is Hallway Feeds. The “Show” sponsors include Godolphin, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, and VisitLEX. The “In-Kind” sponsor is Stonestreet Farm.

Cost is $35 and includes a T-shirt for those registered by the early bird March 15 deadline. Those who are unable to attend but wish to make a donation can visit the registration page.

Onsite registration will begin at noon. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the festivities.

To register or make a donation, visit the official race page.

