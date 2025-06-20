NEWS RELEASE



Contact: Janet Rose, Horse Haven Montana

Tel: 406.880.0683

A NEW VISION IN HORSEMANSHIP, THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN HORSE & HUMAN

ANNOUNCES RENOWNED SPEAKERS FOR THE FALL CONFERENCE

IN MISSOULA MONTANA

Missoula, Montana, June 20, 2025 — Equus International Film Festival and Horse Haven Montana, hosting A New Vision in Horsemanship – the Partnership Between Horse & Human, has announced a renowned lineup of speakers and presenters for the now annual gathering in Missoula, Montana September 11-14.

Keynotes include Dr. Temple Grandin on “Animals, Autism and Emotions,” Rupert Isaacson, well known for The Horse Boy, book, film and horsemanship program; Dr. Rebecca Bailey, an early pioneer in animal assisted therapy, award winning author Karin Winegar, the Native American Humane Society’s Dr. Michael Yellowbird and Brandy Tomhave, Senior Equine Specialist for the Humane World for Animals, Chelsea Perez, the Horse/Human Research Foundation, and a number of other leaders in the equine and animal welfare, science, research and horsemanship realm.

This year’s conference and film festival take a unique turn in looking at how animals and horses in particular, act as healers to humans and how horses impact the wellbeing of humans. Several award-winning films from this year’s Equus International look at groundbreaking science and research on the horse-human bond, as well as how science and research lead to harmony in horsemanship.

This year’s conference and film festival also focus on animal welfare, what it is and what it means with an in depth look at animal welfare in rural, remote and reservation communities around the nation. Included in this is a focus on the growing concern and challenge of horse rescue and adoption and how do we as a society address this growing issue. In addition, with a majority of horse enthusiasts being women, this year’s conference will take a deep dive into the myth, the magic and the science of women and horses and the unique bond that they share.

The 4-day event will feature hands-on horse demonstrations by some of the presenters, breathtaking equine films and social events that bring guests into the historic, cultural and natural beauty of Missoula, Montana.

Our mission — education and understanding to enhance the equine-human bond and to improve the welfare of the horse and other equines.