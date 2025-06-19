FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2025

For more information:

Abigail Boatwright, owner

Abigail Boatwright Communications

210-414-6761

Abigail@abigailboatwright.com

abigailboatwright.com

Abigail Boatwright Wins Two Awards at AHP Equine Media Awards

DALLAS, Texas – Each year, the American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards selects winners from a pool of equine media entries submitted by members from across the country. Out of 425 entries, two of Abigail Boatwright’s articles were chosen as winners, and they were awarded at the association’s annual Equine Media Conference, held May 17-19 in Dallas, Texas.

Boatwright’s article “Survivors” won for Freelance Writer Feature Single Article. The article highlighted the relief efforts of veterinarians in the wake of a devastating tornado strike in rural Matador, Texas.

“This is a fantastic article,” the judge’s critique said. “It is pieced together well, with a natural progression all the way through. The quotes used are great. There is a perfect balance between describing the loss and pain, and describing the hope and support that the horse community brings through such disasters. This is a great read!”

The article was published in the Spring 2024 issue of The Remuda, the official publication of the Texas Equine Veterinary Association.

“We are thrilled that the ‘Survivors’ article was received with such high praise,” Blaine Fisher of the Texas Equine Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Texas Equine Veterinary Association, said. “Abigail told the story we were hoping to share: that the resiliency of the horse and the people who love them shines in the darkest times. She captured what Texas Equine Foundation aims to do: create a legacy of equine welfare, crisis relief and outreach. This story deserved to be told and Abigail was the perfect person to tell it.”

In the Association/Organization Publication Equine Media Service to the Consumer Single Article class, Boatwright’s article “The Ins & Outs of ICSI” placed first. This story, published in The Paint Horse Journaldetails pros and cons of equine reproductive technique intracytoplasmic sperm injection for horse owners.

“ICSI is a technique that has advanced rapidly over the last decade, and in researching this article I was amazed at the ways it can benefit even more horse breeders now,” Boatwright said. “I’m thankful for the expertise of my sources for helping make this a helpful article.”

These two awards bring Boatwright’s shelf of AHP awards won throughout her career up to a total of six. Boatwright says it’s an honor to be chosen, knowing the excellence of entries submitted.

“This is the culmination of a year of work for many of us equine media professionals,” Boatwright said. “We are judged against the quality articles, photos and media of our peers, and I always love seeing our work recognized.”

Additionally, Boatwright’s article “Gear Gathering” for The American Quarter Horse Journal placed second in Association/Organization Equine Media Single Article, and Western Life Today, of which Boatwright is the editor, placed second in Equine Media Single Issue or Multi Issue Electronic Publication for its Summer 2024 and Winter 2024 issues.

About Abigail Boatwright Communications

Abigail Boatwright is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer for equine publications including The American Quarter Horse Journal, Paint Horse Journal, CHROME, Barrel Horse News, Western Horseman, Reined Cow Horse News, NRHA Reiner, Horse & Rider, Horse Illustrated and Young Rider. She writes features, training pieces, health articles and profiles, as well as lifestyle pieces. Boatwright also writes compelling copy for a variety of platforms. Her equine photography has graced 25 magazine covers, and her stock library (stock.abigailboatwright.com) houses 1400 equine images. Boatwright’s book Your Complete Guide to Arenas: How to Build and Maintain an Ideal Riding and Training Space—from the Ground Up was published in 2024. Boatwright co-owns The Freelance Remuda, a podcast and resource for professionals in equine media. She is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Abigailboatwright.com