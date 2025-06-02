Become a Scootboot Stockist

Join the only hoof boot brand with a global Stockist rewards program, ScootBooster.
Scootboot is the innovative hoof boot brand trusted by farriers, trimmers, and equine professionals worldwide. We’re proud to be the only hoof boot company offering a dedicated Stockist rewards program that supports your business growth. With ScootBooster, you’ll unlock exclusive benefits, wholesale pricing, and marketing support tailored to your success.
As a Scootboot Stockist, you’ll gain:
Access to ScootBooster, our unique Stockist loyalty program
A listing on our high-traffic Stockist Locator
Full access to the Scootboot Hub which is your go-to resource for sizing tools, product info, and marketing materials, and more
Ongoing training and personalised support
Connection to a thriving global community of barefoot professionals
Ready to grow your business with Scootboot?
Apply today at: scootboots.com/pages/signup-to-become-a-stockist
Mention AHP member when you signup to receive an additional 5% off your first order for the month of June 2025*
*Cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion.
Contact: Fiona Farley – Account Manager
Email: signup@scootboots.com
Website: scootboots.com
Sign up page – https://scootboots.com/pages/signup-to-become-a-stockist