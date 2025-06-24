Brooke USA Embraces Impact Philanthropy

Measuring Program Success and Reporting Investment Returns to Donors

(Lexington, KY – June 24, 2025) – At the start of 2025, Brooke USA adopted impact philanthropy as its strategy for using private funds to achieve social impact and positive change among the vulnerable communities served, globally and right here in the United States. The impact philanthropy strategy focuses on how well donations to Brooke USA are used to ensure goals and objectives are achieved against specific and measurable benchmarks and expected outcomes thus, creating positive results. At Brooke USA, all new programs are now continuously assessed to determine improvements in both animal welfare and human livelihoods over a specific period.

Measuring and assessing Brooke USA’s programming involves evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of each project funded by analyzing key metrics like outputs (services delivered), outcomes (changes in participants), and impact (broader societal change) in equine dependent communities, allowing the organization to understand how well the programs are achieving goals and identifying areas for improvement.

One example of such programs is the recently launched Brick Kilns 360°, a five–year project among 300 newly identified Indian brick kilns, promoting animal welfare-friendly attitudes and environments. Brooke USA is working in communities which have never been in contact with Brooke India, the field partner on this project, allowing Brooke USA to measure impact and change over time. “Impact philanthropy is our consistently measured and monitored approach – from start-up work to growth for long-term, sustainable change that improves animal welfare and provides for better livelihoods of their owners. The result will be a planned exit, upon meeting successful targets for both humans and animals,” explained Emily Dulin, Brooke USA’s CEO.

With a commitment of $1,250,000.00 to Brick Kilns 360°, Brooke USA will report progress and impact to donors while positioning itself to reach new generous contributors who are interested in improving the lives of both humans and animals. Impact philanthropists understand that improvements are the result of achieving purpose so, they support organizations that create positive social and economic benefits.

“The types of projects like Brick Kilns 360° are a true investment in the future of those who need it most across the globe, and we’re thrilled to offer data, both qualitative and quantitative, that showcases the power of our work, and the importance of philanthropy in making our world a better place for all,” noted Dulin.

Brooke USA now encourages all donors to become impact philanthropists and concentrate their financial support into sustainable and durable results. “We aim to be true to our donors in everything we do – across every decision while ensuring the best possible outcomes. After all, our decisions affect the financial future of the people and the welfare of the equines we serve,” noted Jim Hamilton, DVM, Brooke USA’s Chairman of the Board.

Brooke USA concentrates resources on a few issues to build deeper relationships and knowledge of the communities served. The overarching themes to be continually assessed and evaluated are changes in human behavior toward working equines such as proactive husbandry and preventive healthcare, increased family income generated from new sources of revenue such as small business development and community collaborations, improved animal health and body condition, and environmental enhancements like access to water, delivery of feed and provision of shelter.

At the end of Brooke USA’s multi-year commitments, communities served will be equipped with knowledge, skills, and resources to fully enjoy their rights, build resilience and look after themselves, their family and their animals.

To learn more about Brooke USA’s commitment to impact philanthropy, contact Brooke USA CEO at Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org. To learn more about Brick Kilns 360°, visit www.BrookeUSA.org/brick-kilns-360.

