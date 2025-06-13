FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact:
Jera Jordan
jjordan@usef.org
Calling All Parents: Is Your Child Passionate About Horses?
US Equestrian is dedicated to providing educational opportunities and bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. We are now proudly introducing Stable Stars, US Equestrian’s Kids Club. Complete with a full stable of educational games and activities, Stable Stars is completely free and ready to bring the joy of horse sports to your entire family.
By having your child join the herd, you will receive quarterly emails including:
- Themed coloring pages
- Fun activity pages centered around horses
- Exciting activities for your child to do to learn about horses
- An educational video tailored to your child’s learning
- Fun facts and hilarious jokes
- And so much more!
To register your child, just follow these simple steps:
- Visit usef.org/fan/kids-club to sign into your US Equestrian account or to create a new free fan account.
- Once you log in, go to your US Equestrian Dashboard at members.usef.org.
- Click the Stable Stars Kids Club tile.
- Enter your child’s first name and birth year and hit submit.
- Check your email for your welcome materials and print off their official Kids Club certificate!
About US Equestrian Youth Programs
US Equestrian understands that young riders are the future of our sport. We encourage youth to enjoy horses and horse sports and provide them with education and support for their equestrian endeavors. Our youth programs range from introductory activities for new and aspiring equestrians all the way through scholarships and awards that reward them for continued interest and dedication to the horse community. Learn more at www.usef.org.