Celebrate the 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim with a Misty of Chincoteague Book Club

Join Author Susan Friedland for a Live Tribute to the Classic Horse Story That Inspired Generations

June 27, 2025 — In celebration of the 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim occurring July 30, horse lovers and readers young and old are invited to relive the beloved classic “Misty of Chincoteague” by Marguerite Henry, during a special four-week online book club hosted by Susan Friedland, author of “Marguerite, Misty and Me.”

The virtual gathering will occur Monday, July 7 at 7:00 PM Central via Facebook Live on the Saddle Seeks Horse Facebook page and continue for the next three consecutive Mondays, July 14, 21 and 28. Book club participants will explore the timeless tale of Misty and the Beebe family, share favorite scenes, and hear behind-the-scenes stories and reflections from Susan Friedland about her own Misty-inspired journey and her book that celebrates Marguerite Henry’s legacy.

Book Club Highlights:

A nostalgic deep-dive into “Misty of Chincoteague”

A four-week “Misty of Chincoteague” reading plan leading up to the celebration of the Centennial Chincoteague Pony Swim

Marguerite Henry insights and Q&A with Susan Friedland, author of “Marguerite, Misty and Me”

Community connection with fellow horse and book lovers

“‘Misty of Chincoteague’ isn’t just a book—it’s a rite of passage for horse lovers,” says Friedland, who will broadcast the final book club session live from Chincoteague Island. “This book club is a chance to revisit a story that sparked generations of equine dreams—and honor the real-life traditions that continue to delight pony fans today.”

Whether you read “Misty of Chincoteague” as a child or are discovering it for the first time, this book club promises to reignite your love for horses and horse stories.

Event Details:

What: “Misty of Chincoteague” Book Club Facebook Live with Susan Friedland

When: Monday, July 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM Central (and July 14, 21, 28)

Where: Saddle Seeks Horse Facebook Page – facebook.com/SaddleSeeksHorse

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susan@saddleseekshorse.com

626-203-6518

saddleseekshorse.com

@saddleseekshorse on Facebook and Instagram

About Susan Friedland

Susan Friedland is an equestrian writer and lifelong horse lover, deeply inspired by the works of Marguerite Henry. Her book, “Marguerite, Misty and Me” (Saddle Seeks Horse Press, 2023), traces Henry’s enduring legacy and was shaped by multiple research trips to Chincoteague Island. Susan is also the co-host of the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast and shares her adventures with her off-track Thoroughbred, Tiz a Knight, at her award-winning blog, saddleseekshorse.com. Susan is available for interviews and media inquiries. You can reach her at susan@saddleseekshorse.com.