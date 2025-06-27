EQUUS Television Network Worldwide Correspondent Diana De Rosa to Report On the Scene from CHIO-Aachen Starting June 28, 2025

AACHEN, GERMANY — June 27, 2025 — EQUUS Television is proud to announce that esteemed Worldwide Correspondent Diana De Rosa will be reporting live on location from the iconic CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival, beginning June 28, 2025 through June 6th, 2025.

Known as one of the most prestigious and anticipated equestrian events on the global calendar, CHIO Aachen brings together elite athletes and horses from around the world to compete in top-tier show jumping, dressage, eventing, vaulting, and driving competitions. With its electric atmosphere, deep tradition, and international prestige, CHIO Aachen is more than a horse show — it’s a cultural celebration of equestrian excellence.

Diana De Rosa, a seasoned journalist and photographer with over four decades of experience covering major international equestrian events, will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage, athlete interviews, competition highlights, and special feature segments directly from the grounds of Aachen Soers.

“It’s always an honor to be on-site at CHIO Aachen,” said De Rosa. “There’s no event quite like it — from the emotional highs of competition to the innovation shared at chiotec. I look forward to bringing the excitement and heart of Aachen to EQUUS Television’s global audience.”

Diana is a member of the IAEJ board which will also have its General Assembly meeting in Aachen. The IAEJ represents the interests of the equestrian media, works to improve conditions for the media at equestrian events, furthers the communication between the FEI and the media, and provides a forum through which show organizers, sponsors, competitors, and the media can communicate with each other. Board members include representatives from all over the world including, President: Jan Tönjes (GER)., Vice President: Mollie Bailey (USA), Secretary: Kim Lundin (SWE), Photographer’s Representative: Jon Stroud (GBR), Board Members: Arnd Bronkhorst (NED), Diana De Rosa (USA), Kirsty Pasto (FRA but originally from AUS), and Business Manager: Jennifer Anstey (CAN). EQUUS Television viewers can follow Diana’s reporting across the network’s global broadcast platforms, streaming apps, social media channels, and at www.equustelevision.net.

For the most comprehensive CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival coverage in North America and beyond, stay tuned to the EQUUS Television Network

