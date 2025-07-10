FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 10, 2025

EQUUS Television Network is On The Scene in Las Vegas for the MUSTANG CHALLENGE at South Point Arena – Watch Subscription Free!

Las Vegas, NV – EQUUS Television Network is excited to announce exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated MUSTANG CHALLENGE, happening July 10-12, 2025, at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas.

This thrilling event brings together top trainers and wild Mustangs, competing for a $50,000 grand prize and the chance to inspire audiences with the power of partnership between human and horse.

Viewers can enjoy the full experience subscription free all weekend on the EQUUS Television Network.

Renowned equestrian journalist Diana De Rosa will be on the scene all weekend, delivering the inside story on every aspect of the journey—from adoption to training to competition. Diana will feature exclusive interviews with competitors and in-depth profiles of the incredible equine athletes vying for the spotlight in this unforgettable challenge.

EQUUS Television’s award-winning On The Scene team will also provide comprehensive coverage, including live highlights, behind-the-scenes access, and powerful human-and-horse stories that bring the Mustang Challenge to life.

“This is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of transformation, resilience, and the unique bond between people and wild horses,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television. “We’re proud to share this experience with the world.”

Don’t Miss a Moment of the Mustang Challenge:

📍 July 10-12, 2025

📺 Streaming FREE on EQUUS Television Network

💻 Available on your favorite SmartTV Platforms and streaming 24/7 at www.equustelevision.net

🎧 You can also catch the action on the all-new EQUUS Radio Network, available wherever you get your favorite podcasts, including Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, the EQUUS Mobile App, and YouTube Music.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the premier global destination for high-quality equestrian and equine-related content. EQTVN delivers news, on-the-scene reporting, documentaries, competitions, educational segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. The network covers the world’s most important equestrian events and is available subscription-free on most Smart TV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, STIRR, and Dingo TV.

Media Contact:

EQUUS Television Network

📧 info@equustelevision.net

📞 800.358.2179

Business Development Contact:

Patrick Trowbridge

📧 patricktrow@equustelevision.com

📞 818.219.0415

Editorial & Talent Contact:

Diana De Rosa

📧 diana@equustelevision.net

📞 516.848.4867

📱 Download the EQUUS Mobile App for iPhone or Android today and stay connected to the heartbeat of the horse world.