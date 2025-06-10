FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 10, 2025

View release and photos here

Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

Fairfield June Show Welcomes Back EQUUS Foundation



The EQUUS Foundation will host crafts and games with the support of long-standing Corporate Partner, Fairfield Equine Associates, on Saturday, June 21, from 10 am to 12pm, at the Fairfield Horse Show in Westport, Connecticut, to help raise awareness of the EQUUS Foundation mission – that America’s horses enhance our lives and need our protection. EQUUS Foundation Mentor Charity, Rising Starr Horse Rescue, based in Wilton, Connecticut, will be on hand with their Miniature Horse Ambassadors.

Rider’s Closet on the Move to Fairfield!

The Fairfield June Show is also helping to make the opportunity for more people to experience the special bond between horses and people by hosting The Rider’s Closet Donation Trunk to accept donations of new and lightly used riding attire throughout the show.

The Rider’s Closet provides riding apparel to individual riders in need, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities.

Founded in 2006 by Georgina Bloomberg, The Rider’s Closet merged with the EQUUS Foundation in 2019. All donations are 100% tax-deductible! Your support helps make working with horses more inclusive and accessible.



How Do I Donate?

To drop off your donation during the Fairfield Show, The Rider’s Closet Trunk will be located in the Hospitality Tent. Please note the program cannot accept donations of helmets, protective vests or horse apparel.

Our list of recipients grows every year, and our ability to serve them is only possible because generous riders and equestrian apparel companies keep the donations coming!

If you will not be attending the Fairfield Horse Show, you can still donate!!

Donations may be mailed to:

The Rider’s Closet

108 Village Square, PMB 309

Somers, NY 10589

Donations may be dropped at:

Manhattan Saddlery | New York, NY

RIDE | Bedford, NY

The Horse Connection | Bedford, NY



You can help make dreams come true for deserving riders!

Please visit equusfoundation.org/riderscloset

for more info about donating and to download a donation form.



That’s Not All!

“We also wish to thank Fairfield for signing on as an EQUUS Foundation Horse Show Partner to promote our “From One Horse To Another” campaign, which encourages horse show competitors to voluntarily make a minimum donation of $50 to list themselves and their horses as EQUUS Foundation Equine Ambassadors,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. We welcome horse show organizers to contact us at mail@equusfoundation.org for more information.

Sign up your horse as an Equine Ambassador here

Lend Us Your Voice! Sign up as a #HorseProtector here

Learn more about us here

SAVE THE DATES!

USEF Pony Finals Activity Center – Thursday, August 7

Hampton Classic Horse Show Adoption Day – Monday, August 25

______________________________________________________________

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.