For Immediate Release: GGT- FOOTING Team is On the Road!

We are excited to share the road trips coming up where you can meet our representatives!

Cynthia will be at the following events and looks forward to meeting you.

Private appointments can be made by calling 864-804-0011 or emailing cynthia.keating@polysols.com

Aug 1-2 World equestrian Center Ocala –

Saturday night -$65000 GGT-FOOTING GRAND PRIX

https://worldequestriancenter.com/

Aug 7-10 World Equestrian Center -Ohio

Hunter Derby and Grand Prix classes

https://worldequestriancenter.com/wilmington-oh/

Aug 20-23 Fieldstone Show Park -Massachusetts

Hunter Derby and Grand Prix classes

https://www.fieldstoneshowpark.com/

September 1-7 Traverse City and Silver Oak Jumper Tournament-Michigan

Hunter Derby and Grand Prix classes

https://silveroakjumpertournament.com/

https://traversecityhorseshows.com/

September 26-28 Stableview Oktoberfest South Carolina- Park Sponsor

https://stableviewfarm.com/

October 1-5 West Palms Event -Sacramento International -California

Grand Prix

West Palms Event Management – Equestrian Events Throughout California

October 9-13 Silo Masters/Highlands Cup Amenia, N.Y.

Open Jumper Silo Ridge Masters

October 16-26 Aiken Horse Park -South Carolina Park Sponsor

https://aikenhorsepark.org/

November 5-9 Massachusetts Equine Affaire Springfield Massachusetts

https://equineaffaire.com/

December 5-8 Michael Nyuis Foundation/WPM Los Angeles California

Show sponsored by GGT Footing West palms Event Management

https://nyuisfoundation.org

Barb Dipalma will be at the following venues as well and private appointments can be made by calling her.864-804-8664 or email barb.dipalma@polysols.com

September 8-13 Sporthorse Nationals at WEC, Wilmington OH

https://www.arabianhorses.org/competition/national-events/sport-horse-nationals/

Sept 27th New England Jumper Association Fall Hunter Derby & Jumper Classic, Lisbon Maine

https://www.nejumpersassociation.com/2025-schedule.html

October 22-26 Grand Prix and Hunter Derby Fall V at WEC, Wilmington, OH

https://worldequestriancenter.com/wilmington-oh/equestrian-events/shows/fall-classic-series/

November 5-9 Massachusetts Equine Affaire Springfield Massachusetts

https://equineaffaire.com/ Vendor Booth

Mark your calendar and give us a call and better yet Come Visit!

GGT -Footing ™ is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc.

Located in Spartanburg Sc. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened ten years ago to accommodate the growing needs. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of Arena textile additives, specialty arena groomers, stall Ez mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. Underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT -Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

Visit http://www.ggt-footing.com/

Media Contact:864-804-0011

Cynthia Keating

Cynthia.keating@polysols.com