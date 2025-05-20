Trafalgar Square Books

Go-To Guidance Horse Owners Can Trust in an Emergency

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of What to Do Until the Vet Arrives by Nancy S. Loving, DVM.

Most horse owners know that injury and illness can be part of life with an equine in your care. Veterinarians, farriers, and urgent care clinics are usually on speed dial—just in case. But there may come a time when you’re faced with an emergency health crisis when professional care is difficult to access. When that happens, what should you do for your horse while you’re both waiting for help to arrive?

The internet is full of information, but in the immediate time surrounding an emergency and while awaiting professional veterinary help, you want a source you can absolutely trust. That’s why highly regarded veterinarian Dr. Nancy Loving has brought together specific strategies you can use in health care emergencies in this illustrated guidebook. Her strategically organized, practical, and verified advice gives you what you need to both help your horse right now while also improving the outcome once the problem has been addressed by a professional.

In this book, readers learn: what constitutes an equine emergency; safe places to treat and safe ways to restrain a horse who may be in pain; what to have in an equine first aid kit; how to administer emergency medication; and how to take vital signs. In addition, Dr. Loving highlights many common emergencies that horse owners face. You’ll find specific steps you can take to help your horse through a variety of issues, including colic, choke, tying up, eye injuries, open wounds, laminitis, limb injuries and fractures, and more. As a responsible horse owner, you always want to do what’s best for your horse. This is the book we all need to ensure we can do just that.

DR. NANCY LOVING’S intense interest in horses began at an early age and continues to figure prominently in both her professional and personal life. She has ridden dressage and evented, and she discovered the unique challenges of distance riding in 1983. After graduating from Colorado State University Veterinary School in 1985, Dr. Loving practiced equine medicine and surgery at her own Loving Equine Clinic in Boulder, Colorado. She has been involved in the endurance world as an FEI-sanctioned veterinarian and as team vet for the USEF national endurance squad, bringing to these pursuits her knowledge gleaned from many miles and years spent in the saddle training and competing her own endurance horses. She is also the author of All Horse Systems Go and Go the Distance.

