CONTACT:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request

HOW HAS EQUINE AFFAIRE IMPACTED YOUR LIFE?

Enter the My Equine Affaire Moment contest to share!

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, July 15, 2025 – Every equestrian knows that being around horses can have a profound impact on our lives, and so can attending an event like Equine Affaire! For more than a quarter of a century, Equine Affaire has been gratified to witness the origins, pinnacles, adventures, and victories of tens of thousands of horse lovers and their remarkable horses, businesses, brands, organizations, and associations at our events. Now, we’re inviting everyone to share those incredible stories in the brand-new My Equine Affaire Moment contest!

This summer, our fans are invited to share their stories, photos, and videos with us — all for a chance to win a special weekend getaway to the 2025 Equine Affaire in Massachusetts! The winning storyteller will receive a pair of four-day general admission tickets to the event; a pair of tickets to one performance of Fantasia, our musical celebration of the horse; and a complimentary hotel room for four nights at the Holiday Inn Express: Springfield Downtown in Springfield, Massachusetts. The winner’s story will also be reproduced in our event program and shared on our social media channels, our website, and our podcast.

“We know that Equine Affaire changes lives because we see it happen at every event,” Coagi Long, president of Equine Affaire, said. “They come here to buy or adopt a new horse and end up finding their heart horse, or they bring their heart horse here to ride or compete and cross an exciting milestone off their bucket list. Couples decide to get engaged here, or long-distance friends decide this is the place they’re going to reconnect every year over what they love to do most. The stories at Equine Affaire are endless, and our staff is excited to see what our fans compile and share in this contest!”

The My Equine Affaire Moment contest is now open through August 31, 2025. Everyone is invited to review the rules and access the entry form on our website at https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/equine-affaire-moments/. Fans are encouraged to share photos, videos, audio recordings, essays, or a combination in order to tell their stories. The winning story will be selected by our staff and the winning storyteller will be notified no later than September 30! Got questions? Contact Allison Rehnborg at arehnborg@equineaffaire.com any time.

Are you already looking forward to making moments at the 2025 Equine Affaire? We have big news for you. Advance tickets to the 2025 Equine Affaire and Fantasia in Massachusetts are on sale now at equineaffaire.com! You can purchase your single-day admission tickets or four-day passes to Equine Affaire, along with tickets to Fantasia, online or through the convenient mobile app of our official ticketing partner, Western Edge.

Western Edge has rolled out a new and improved mobile application just in time for this year’s ticket sales. Buying and accessing your tickets is fast, simple, and secure through Western Edge Tickets, whether you decide to access via the web or via the app. A full list of instructions for how to use the web portal or the app portal is available at https://equineaffaire.com/press/. All Equine Affaire and Fantasia tickets are digital. After purchase, you’ll be able to access your tickets via the website or via the app by creating a free account.

Fans in search of handicap-accessible seating at Fantasia should call the Western Edge ticket support staff at 833-329-3277 to purchase tickets over the phone and reserve special seating. If you have any issues with the app, trouble purchasing tickets, or trouble accessing tickets, you can also call 833-329-3277 or you can email ticketsupport@westernedgeapp.com.

Tickets to Equine Affaire will also be available for sale at the gates of the event. Tickets to Fantasia will be available (while they last!) at the event by visiting the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Better Living Center; cash and credit cards are both accepted on site!

In addition to kicking off this year’s ticket sales, Equine Affaire is excited to announce the official opening of our annual free online raffle! This year’s raffle includes a number of fabulous prizes from our incredible raffle partners, including FireHorse Rescue Kits; Ocotber Design Equestrian Decor; Triple Crown Nutrition; US Equestrian; and The Healing Cowgirl! Learn more, including how to enter the raffle, at https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/mass-free-raffle/ today. Entries are accepted until November 9, 2025. Remember, you gotta play to win!

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 6-9, 2025. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Admission includes access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the new Donkey Extravaganza, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. Fantasia requires separate tickets. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking.

Book a room with any one of our 2025 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; LRP Matting; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Double D Trailers; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal; Chewy; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!