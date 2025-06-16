For Immediate Release: June 16th, 2025

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request

Horizon Structures Presents Series: The Perfect Starter Horse Barns

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Not everyone has significant capital at hand to finance the new horse barn of their dreams, or the property and site to locate it, but that doesn’t mean horse owners can’t realize their dream of owning their own horse barn.

Starter horse barns can make fiscal sense on many levels. Not only is the horse owner able to control, care and take full custody of their horses and access to them, but the addition of a small barn can also build property value come sale time.

What is the perfect starter horse barn? Let’s take a look at some wallet-friendly options.

The 2-Stall Barn with Storage

A tidy footprint makes the 2-stall barn with a storage/feed/tack room area a neat option for a starter horse structure. Even if the horse owner currently only has one horse to house, the additional stall makes a handy space for hay storage. In time, given that horses do prefer company it is highly likely this second stall space will have an equid resident.

The overhang not only protects the stables from driving rain or snow and the heat from the sun’s rays, but it also creates a good spot to tack up or hang out under cover for horse or human.

The 2-Stall barn will fit into a field, paddock or within a fence line, and the modular nature means it is quick to set up and easy to acquire. Just because the 2-stall barn is a cheaper option than the more prestigious builds, doesn’t mean a full range of customization options aren’t available. There are many choices available including: colors and materials (both siding and roofing), extra doors and windows, and full-height, removable or grilled partition walls are all available.

The 3-Stall Shedrow

A lot of advanced level riders actually prefer the shedrow design over any other because of the fresh air and lifestyle it affords the equine athletes. The popularity of the design by folks like eventing competitor Boyd Martin, showcase the reasoning behind the shedrow fashion in the eventing world.

A 3-stall shedrow offers versatility as it can be used for 2 horses with the extra stall either finished to a stable with Dutch doors for horse use or used for storage and the front wall door can be adjusted in width or left open for ease of access.

Another semi-center aisle option is the Doublewide barn. This is a godsend if you have a small site to work with but still want the interior space for tacking/grooming and shelter from the weather during daily chores.

While the Doublewide is a slightly larger financial stretch than the other two, its hybrid nature make it a good option for folks that live and work with horses in regions that experience adverse weather. Whether that be freezing temperatures and mountains of snow or excessive heat, the Doublewide offers the best of both worlds. A Shedrow with an aisleway.

And finally the humble Low-Profile barn. Don’t be fooled by its diminutive profile. The Low-Profile barn offers opportunities to design the interior space layout in a variety of ways to suit needs, wants and of course, budget.

Starter barns can be purchased as a prebuilt or modular ‘shell’ – delivered and set up by the barn company – with interiors finished by the owner at a later date if the financial burden is too onerous to go for a completed build. Though in most cases, it is still cheaper to have the entire structure set and ready to go even if it entails a higher initial payout.

Starting out with a small barn of whatever style and nature is an experience to be savored. While some folks move on to larger enterprises and barn projects over the course of their horse ownership lives, for others the small barn offers everything they really need to enjoy backyard horsey lifestyle.

Years of enjoyment from a durable, well-crafted barn is possible whatever your budget. Don’t be afraid to give it a go. You might be surprised at what is available and how simple the process is to build your dream barn.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in about a week. All our barn packages include everything you need to move your horses right in.

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels.

You can also find garages, sheds and outdoor living sets available at Horizon’s sister company Stoltzfus Structures.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns. Over the years, the company has grown and now has several build shops located throughout the US enabling them to service customers nationwide.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist| Published Author

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

-30-