Horizon Structures Presents Series: Top 10 Humorous Home Truths of Horse Barn Building

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Is a new horse barn on your horizon? Are you ready for what’s coming your way? Despite best efforts during construction things don’t always go to plan. Here is a humorous look at the top 10 home truths of horse barn building and some solid solutions:

1. It Looked Smaller on Paper – whether your plans are viewed online or you have the paper variety in hand, buildings always seem to come out bigger than expected in real life. This can make it hard to visualize the final result during those crucial planning stages. Solution: Use a construction partner that offers 3D renderings and walk-throughs of your barn before the nail guns start firing. Changes on paper are easy and cheaper to make than changes determined once construction begins. Make sure your barn design really does, ‘work for you on paper’ before you saddle-up for the construction ride.

2. It’s Always The Last Stone Unturned – Building a barn often involves some form of site excavation, levelling of the area and digging work including large, drilled holes to accommodate Sonotubes or other cement support for weight bearing structures. All intended locations will be carefully mapped out beforehand. You can guarantee the last hole dug in the lineup will always be the one with a huge rock beneath. And of course in other cases where rocks are not a geological issue, you’ll discover a spring which will always be directly in the middle of the spot that you wish to place the barn. Solution: Get your site and apron area leveled, drained and excavated early so you have time to fix surprise discoveries before the barn is constructed. There is no ‘perfect’ site but here are some hot tips to help you mitigate the risk of making major mistakes. Expect the unexpected. Most issues can easily be addressed.

3. Access Point To Site Is Always 2 Inches Too Small – Gatepost to gatepost measurements or obstacles like low-hanging tree branches or tight turns with fencing or buildings close by will always be just a tad too tiny to fit something….the barn itself on its delivery vehicle; the bulldozer or excavator on a trailer. Solution: Build your barn before you hard or soft landscape or add permanent driveways if possible. If this isn’t possible, measure twice and report once any limitation on access and address how to resolve access issues before the heavy equipment, building or supplies arrive. Here is some sage advice on how to size up your horse barn and farm entranceways.

4. The Roof Install Date Will Always Coincide With Wet and Windy Weather – you can almost forecast the weather the moment your barn roof install date is set. Wet and windy weather will arrive in timely fashion to cause major delays in the building timeline. Similarly if the barn is being painted that day will coincide with the hottest most humid day of the year topped off with a drenching monsoon thunderstorm that will negatively affect the paint or stain application. Solution: Buy a modular barn that arrives with 90% of the roof already built so minor connecting and finishing work is all that is required and all painting and staining is completed in a temperature controlled clean environment. Also – there are many different roof options, choose the right hat for your barn.

5. The Barn Will Always Be Ready 3 Days After Your Boarding Contract Expires – Your 30-day notice period at the boarding barn for departure will always expire just a few days before you can move your horses into your new barn. This can cause much angst and more expenses for temporary alternative care location or extending boarding time for an extra 30 days and losing money for days you aren’t there. Solution: Get an accurate delivery timeframe and work with a company that has the proven resources to deliver on time. A modular build from a factory will not be subject to weather or material supply delays.

6. As Soon As You Sign On The Dotted Line You’ll See A Cheaper Barn Somewhere Else – Due diligence and much research on your new barn has been executed and of course everyone worries a little bit about ‘what have I done’ after they’ve committed to buy. Especially if the dollar spend is a financial push. Solution: There will always be a cheaper barn option. But look further than skin deep and don’t be duped. You’ll usually find there are shortcuts in the cheaper options that you wouldn’t be happy about such as lower grade wood, lesser quality craftsmanship etc. The general rule is to buy the best you can afford. Don’t forget to look for financing help.

7. Go The Extra Foot or Stall – An 11′ aisleway will always feel tight because – well, it is. The standard width for a center aisle is 12′. Some are wider but go too wide and cross-ties (if you use them) won’t be an option. Don’t go off standard measurements if you don’t have to because you will regret it later. Similarly, if you build the extra stall or two, you know you’ll use it. Solution: Minimize the chance of regrets in building design by working with a knowledgeable and accessible staff who can offer suggestions and give advice to solve problems. And remember, the dimensions on plans are exterior measurements. So interior space will be less the width of framing lumber, siding and kickboards.

8. New Wood Nibbles – the minute you turn your back and leave your horse safely ensconced in his new stable with the stall deeply bedded and smelling delightfully of fresh pine, know your contentment may not last long. Because if you’ve forgotten to protect any angular surface from wood chewing he’ll find it and enjoy a good nibble. Solution: Ensure you have metal protection on all horse reachable exposed angles before the horse takes up residence. It’s also a good idea to have the interior stall walls and doors sealed for easy cleaning before your horse christens the wall with manure. Which of course he will also do to add his personal decorative touch to the new space within the first few hours of arrival.

9. Square Corners Don’t Exist – when it comes time to lay stall mats you soon discover that square corners don’t really exist and mats will likely need cutting to fit. The larger the footprint of the horse structure the more likely it will be that the corners are slightly out of perfect square. Solution: A factory-built barn is more likely to be accurately built than a site-built structure and that all begins with the footprint. Modular barns are built on a level, concrete platform without complications of grade variances. Remember if the footprint of a building begins off not square, then the problem will be magnified as you build higher. This can cause issues with fitting trim in finished space like tack rooms or offices, tiling washroom floors etc.

10. The Minute You Hang Up The Phone You’ll Think Of Another Burning Question – during the planning and buying process you can expect some back-and-forth emails and hopefully good old-fashioned personal interaction with the construction partner on the phone or in person. You can expect that as each interaction brings up other information new questions will pop in your head. Solution: Choose your construction firm carefully. Don’t be shy to be a nuisance, a good construction partner will always be ready to address your concerns. Not sure who to pick? Here’s some guidance on what to look for and red flags to avoid.

The new barn project should be a fun and satisfying experience. Here are some additional tips to help you along the trail to making a successful choice and enjoying a fabulous outcome.

