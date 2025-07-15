Contact: Nikki Alvin-Smith: Content Writer; PR/Marketing Specialist

Horse in a Kilt Media Summer Festival – Engaging New Features For Your Publication

The Horse in a Kilt Summer Festival is in full swing. July 19th/20th 2025 weekend is the HIAK ‘Publishers Private Party’ – a unique opportunity for repeat or new publishing clients to enjoy access to a special list of equestrian and equine fun and educational from the wordsmith wizardry of Nikki Alvin-Smith. And importantly, enjoy hefty discount pricing with an extra special offer for returning clients.

Articles are all First Time Rights works, authentically human-authored, offering excellent SEO mastership and thought leadership ‘muscle-branding’ with full customization available for specific markets e.g. smaller equids, specific equestrian disciples and niche horse breeds.

To cash in on this great event simply email Nikki@HorseinaKiltMedia.com for your private access invite!

About Nikki:

Internationally published author/writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.