Horses and Humans Research Foundation Offers Free Webinars in June

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org

Horses and Humans Research Foundation Invites You to Two Free Webinars in June

Chagrin Falls, OH- June 9, 2025: Join HHRF on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at noon (ET) as ethologist and anthrozoologist Renate Larssen takes us on a journey through the mutual history of horses and humans, from the deep past to the present. She will highlight the importance of studying ‘animal histories’ and show how scientific and archaeological evidence is changing our understanding of the horse-human relationship.

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to learn more about our speaker and to sign up for this thought-provoking webinar.

****************

Don’t miss Jane Faulker on Wednesday, June 25th at 7:00pm (ET) as she explores how equine -assisted approaches can help individuals return to themselves and live with greater presence and integrity.

In a fast-paced world, we often lose touch with the innate wisdom and timing of our bodies—a disconnection that can leave us feeling fragmented and overwhelmed. Slowing down to truly feel and be with ourselves has become a rare practice, yet it is essential for rediscovering authenticity and aligning with our true needs.

Horses naturally offer a space for this reconnection. Their presence invites stillness, curiosity, and a deeper exploration of who we are. By working with horses, we can begin to trust our felt sense, rebuild the bridge between brain and body, and reconnect with the wisdom that guides us back to our authentic self.

This webinar will explore how to support clients in accessing their body’s innate wisdom, relearning to trust their experience, and fostering a harmonious connection between mind and body.

Key Topics Include:

The role of horses in facilitating somatic awareness and authenticity.

Techniques for guiding clients to reconnect with their felt sense.

for guiding clients to reconnect with their felt sense. Strategies for helping clients restore trust in their body’s wisdom.

To sign up and learn more visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

Spaces are limited for both webinars so sign up today!

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules