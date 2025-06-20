Inaugural Equine Care Grants, Longstanding Vaccine Program Support Domestic At-Risk Horses

Jay Buckner

The Foundation for the Horse is awarding its first Equine Care Grants totaling $75,000 to 30 equine adoption, rescue, retirement, and therapy facilities in 18 states and Puerto Rico. Each $2,500 grant is designated for essential needs such as feed, hay, veterinary services, and farrier care.

This new grant program, made possible by Pennsylvania horse owners and equine advocates Robert “Bob” and Toni Mallet in 2023, is the first of several innovative initiatives funded by the Mallets to improve the well-being of at-risk horses nationwide.

“Thanks to the Mallet’s generosity and compassion for the horse, we continue to improve the health and wellbeing of at-risk horses,” said Dr. Tracy Turner, American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) and The Foundation for the Horse president. “Their exceptional gift strengthens The Foundation’s mission to transform the lives of horses.”

In addition to the financial support, this year’s applicants also benefited from vaccine donations, thanks to the ongoing partnership between the AAEP and Merck Animal Health. Previously known as the Unwanted Horse Veterinary Relief Campaign, this year the program provided 7,000 doses of core vaccines to 237 facilities across 38 states and Puerto Rico.

Since its inception 17 years ago, this vaccine program has protected more than 100,000 horses in all 50 states.

“Merck Animal Health’s commitment to protect at-risk horses from disease for nearly two decades is significant,” said David Foley, AAEP and The Foundation for the Horse executive director. “The AAEP and its members, many of whom provide volunteer support at these recipient facilities, appreciate this remarkable support from Merck and its team.”

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, it is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support to help horses throughout the U.S. and across the globe. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.