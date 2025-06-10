Karin Winegar to Appear at Major Equine Film and Arts Festivals Fall 2025

Acclaimed Author of Horse Lovers to appear at the EQUUS International Film Festival in Missoula, Montana and Equus Film and Arts Fest in Reisterstown, Maryland

June 11, 2025 – St. Paul, MN — Award-winning author, journalist and lifelong equestrian Karin Winegar will make two special appearances this fall in support of her acclaimed new book Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination (Horse Feed Press, November 22, 2024).

Winegar is scheduled to appear at the EQUUS International Film Festival in Missoula, Montana from September 11-14, and the Equus Film and Arts Fest in Reisterstown, Maryland from November 13-16. Both events celebrate the enduring connection between humans and horses through film, literature and the arts.

“A beautiful journey into the hearts of women and the horses we love.” — Marion Maggiolo, Publisher, In & Around Horse Country

“Karin writes with passion, intelligence, wit, beauty, wisdom and a deep, lifelong love of horses.” — Lynne Warfel, National Host/Producer, American Public Media

“Karin Winegar gets to the heart and soul of women and horses once again in her newest book.” — Louise Leatherdale, Leatherdale Farms

In this vibrant and deeply researched narrative, Winegar explores the profound connection between girls, women and horses through personal storytelling and interviews with riders, trainers, scientists and artists. With over 30 years of experience and research across the U.K. and North America, Winegar provides a sweeping look at what she calls “a colorful worldwide culture of vivid lives and a unique form of love.”

Horse Lovers features interviews with prominent voices, including author and feminist Rita Mae Brown, Harvard anthropologist Dr. Castle McLaughlin and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Maxine Kumin. Winegar’s previous work has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Conde Nast Traveler. She is a recipient of the Lowell Thomas Award and the Equestrian Industry Media Recognition Award.

Winegar’s appearances will include readings, book signings and conversations about her research into the cultural, emotional and historical reasons women are so deeply drawn to horses. For additional upcoming appearances or to inquire about scheduling Karin Winegar for your event, please visit karinwinegar.com/appearances.

Product Details

Publisher: Horse Feed Press

Distributor: Itasca Books / Ingram / Baker & Taylor

ISBN: 9780578125237

Format: Paperback

Pages: 180

Size: 6 x 9 inches

Publication Date: November 22, 2024

Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination is available now on Amazon, Bookshop.org, and bookstores nationwide.