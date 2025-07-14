Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Brings Live Concerts to Scottsdale-Josh Meloy and Ashley McBryde Headline Post-Rodeo Entertainment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The richest all-women’s breakaway roping event is back and it’s not just about rodeo. Following the high-stakes competition at the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway, guests can cap off their night with two live concerts at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Country music rising star Josh Meloy will take the stage Friday night, and Grammy Award-winning artist Ashley McBryde will headline Saturday.

Meloy is known for his gritty vocals, raw storytelling and minimalist acoustic sound. Born and raised in Oklahoma, he brings authenticity and heart to every performance. His breakout album, Oklahoma, was self-recorded and produced at home, showcasing his honest, no-frills style. With tracks that reflect his small-town roots and personal journey, Meloy has built a loyal following through consistent touring and a sound that’s both raw and relatable.

Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde brings powerhouse vocals to the stage. An Arkansas native, McBryde made her mark with her major-label debut Girl Going Nowhere and continued to rise with critically acclaimed albums including Never Will and The Devil I Know. Known for her poetic grit and rock-influenced country sound, McBryde has collaborated with artists such as Carly Pearce and earned praise from outlets including Rolling Stone, Billboard and NPR. With multiple Grammy nominations and sold-out shows across the country, her performance promises to be a highlight of the weekend.

This high-energy weekend is part of the five-day Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway event, showcasing elite women ropers competing for record-breaking payouts, along with can’t-miss entertainment under the Arizona stars.

WHO: Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway, featuring:

· Josh Meloy (Friday, Nov. 28)

· Ashley McBryde (Saturday, Nov. 29)

WHAT: Live post-competition concerts following the breakaway finals.

WHEN: 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Nov. 29

WHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale at 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

COST: Individual tickets are $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seating. A three-day general admission pass for Thursday through Saturday is available for $100. Tickets can be purchased at milliondollarbreakaway.com/tickets.

For more information on Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway and to purchase tickets, visit https://milliondollarbreakaway.com/purchase-tickets/ or follow @milliondollarbreakaway on social media.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch Jeans combines Western heritage with modern design, creating premium denim and apparel that meets the demands of today's lifestyle. With a focus on quality, durability, and style, Kimes Ranch has become a trusted name in Western fashion and beyond. For more information, visit kimesranch.com.