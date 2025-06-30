Lynn Palm and Purina Take on the Western Dressage Association of America World Show

For decades, Lynn Palm has fed premium Purina products, from her 4-H project ponies on up to World Championship earning show horses. It is a natural fit for her to represent the brand as an ambassador over so many years. Purina’s excellence in education through extensive science-backed research and providing quality products for all types of horse-owning enthusiasts are second to none.

While Purina has been a great supporter of Palm’s Winning Ways with Western Dressage since its inception in 2022, she thought expanding the reach to the Western Dressage World Championship Show at the Lazy E in Guthrie, OK this September would be beneficial. The passionate horse owners involved in Western Dressage take pride in the health and well-being of their partners are an audience who can get behind feeding greatness.

As a Bronze Sponsor, at the September show, Purina will be present in several ways. Educational materials and gifts will be distributed to competitors with sample products and discount coupons for others throughout the show. The most significant contribution will be a Purina representative onsite available for individualized consultations on the first day of competition, Tuesday September 16. Exhibitors can schedule their one-on-one consults with the Purina specialist in advance by emailing Marie-Frances Davis at generalinfo@lynnplam.com.

The offerings of products by Purina are for all types of horses and all stages of life, like the wide demographic of horses and riders involved in Western Dressage, riding all breeds at all levels. It is an honor for Lynn to work with a brand as tried and true as Purina is in research-based education and renown reputation and she is excited to share that with the western dressage world.

To learn more about Purina and their equine products, visit https://www.purinamills.com/horse-feed. For more on the WDAA World Show, see https://wdaaworldshow.org/.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include US Equestrian Pegasus Award Winner, 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon are co-founders of three horse industry companies: Palm Equestrian Academy, Women LUV Horses, and Alliance Saddlery USA. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and Finding Your Super Horse.

Purina Mills

With every Purina product you’re getting the best thinking of the most accomplished group of Ph.D. equine nutritionists and equine experts in the industry. Our feeds are precisely formulated for your horse’s age and lifestyle. You’ll see the proof in strong hooves, shiny coats, and healthy horses. We’re passionate about helping horses reach their fullest potential. We are proud to sponsor A Home for Every Horse and professional ambassadors so that every horse’s story can be one of greatness.

Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

352.362.7847

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com