FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Kailey Sullins

kailey.sullins@cowboypublishing.com

Barrel Horse News, Editor-in-chief

Western Horseman, Managing editor

Morris Equine Group Wins American Horse Publications 2025 Equine Media Awards

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, (MAY 20, 2025) — In the American Horse Publications 2025 Equine Media Awards competition, Morris Equine Group earned honors across its equine publications: a total of 10 awards including General Excellence awarded to Western Horseman.

Winners were announced May 17 during the 2025 AHP Equine Media Conference in Dallas, Texas. The awards recognize excellence in equine media in print, digital and online work in the areas of editorial content, photography, graphic design, illustration, videography, podcasts, books and more. The contest judged material published in 2024, drawing 425 entries from 83 AHP member publications, journalists, photographers and businesses.

“We’re proud to be longtime members of AHP and value the resources and professional development the conference offers,” Dani Licklider, director of Morris Equine Group brands said. “Earning top honors in multiple categories — especially among such strong competition — reflects the dedication, hard work and passion of our entire team. We couldn’t be more proud.”

Morris Equine Group honors include:

For Barrel Horse News:

· 1st, Editorial Event Coverage, “Winning on the Road,” written by Kailey Sullins and Maddy Rohr

· 2nd, Cover Page Design, “August 2024,” designed by Susan Sampson

For Quarter Horse News:

· 1st, News Reporting Related Feature Article, “After Trailer Crash, Cutting Horse Makes Fairytale Run,” written by Molly Montag

· 1st, Editorial Design, “Embryo Evolution,” designed by Holly Tarquinio

For Western Horseman:

· 1st, General Excellence Self-Supported Publication (circulation over 20,000)

· 1st, Service to the Horse Industry Single Article, “Things We Don’t Talk About,” written by Kailey Sullins

· 1st, Feature Single Article, “Things We Don’t Talk About,” written by Kailey Sullins

· 1st, Personality Profile, “Uncle John,” written by Ross Hecox

· 1st, Cover Page Design, “July 2024,” art by Tyler Crow, designed by Hadley Kincaid

· 2nd, Editorial Design, “Let ‘Er Buck: A Living History on The Green Mile,” designed by Jennifer Christian

Morris Equine Group also custom publishes the National Reining Horse Association’s The Reiner magazine, which was also a finalist at the 2025 AHP Equine Media Awards:

· 1st, Podcast, “NRHA This Right Here Is Reining: Kaci O’Rourke Makes History, Plus More from the NRHA Futurity,” hosted by Sara Honegger

###

About Morris Equine Group:

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is home to the National Barrel Horse Association, the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, the first-ever PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede, the World Championship of Colt Starting Road to the Horse and the Decatur, Texas, event center The Ranch at NRS.