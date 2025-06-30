NATIONAL COWGIRL MUSEUM & HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2025 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Photo Link

Fort Worth, Texas — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is proud to announce its 2025 class of inductees—four remarkable women whose lives and work have left a lasting mark on the Western landscape. This year’s inductees exemplify innovation, resilience, and leadership, each forging new paths in her field and contributing to the rich and evolving legacy of the American West.

The 2025 inductees are:

Cheryl Cody – Oklahoma

Cheryl Magoteaux Cody has been a transformative leader in the equine industry for decades. As founder of Pro Management, Inc., she has managed some of the sport’s most prestigious reining and reined cow horse events, including the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity and Derby, the National Reining Breeders Classic, and all premier National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRHCA) events. She directed reining at the 2018 World Equestrian Games and will lead the 2025 production of Taylor Sheridan’s The Run For A Million. An award-winning writer and photographer, Cody co-owned the television production company behind Wide World of Horses on RFD-TV and has co-authored several books, including a bestselling title with WPRA World Champion barrel racer and 1992 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honoree Charmayne James. A former Women’s National Finals Rodeo qualifier, she returned to barrel racing in 2007 and quickly added futurity titles to her name. Alongside 2021 Honoree Shorty Koger, she co-founded Rein In Cancer, a nonprofit that raises funds to support cancer patients through equine industry events.

Sarahmarge “Wink” Crigler – Arizona

A fourth-generation rancher, Sarahmarge “Wink” Crigler preserves her family’s heritage at the X Diamond Ranch in South Fork Canyon, Arizona—land settled by her great-grandparents in the 1890s. Today, her ranch is a destination for outdoor recreation and western hospitality. In 2008, Crigler co-founded the Ranching Heritage Alliance to support sustainable ranching and land stewardship. She received the National Rangeland Management Award from the U.S. Forest Service in 2009 and was named an Arizona Culturekeeper in 2012. In 2017, she was honored as a Historymaker by the Arizona Historical Society, joining the ranks of iconic figures like 2002 Honoree Sandra Day O’Connor and Barry Goldwater.

Carole Jackson-Holyan – New Mexico

Carole Jackson-Holyan, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, is a rodeo champion, entrepreneur, and advocate for Indigenous women. Inspired by her father, rodeo legend Dean Jackson, she became an INFR world champion at just 11 years old and has earned numerous titles since. Jackson-Holyan made history as the first—and only—woman appointed commissioner of the Indian National Finals Rodeo, where she has served for nearly two decades. In addition to producing major Native rodeo events, she mentors youth and co-owns Zion Enterprises, a business rooted in cultural empowerment. As a leader in Women Empowering Women for Indigenous Nations (WEWIN), she advances Indigenous women’s leadership while honoring traditional values.

Nancy Martiny – Idaho

A master saddle maker and working rancher, Nancy Martiny has built more than 500 custom saddles over the past 35 years—each one a testament to craftsmanship, tradition, and artistry. She was introduced to by her father Bill Brockman at age 15, and was mentored by legendary saddle maker Dale Harwood. Martiny’s detailed hand-carving and commitment to quality have earned her a years-long waitlist and prices that reflect the value of her labor and legacy. From her shop on a 135-year-old family ranch, she continues to build every saddle by hand and serve as a mentor through the Art of the Cowgirl Foundation, empowering the next generation of women artisans in the Western trades.

The 2025 Induction Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This prestigious annual event brings together honorees, supporters, and admirers from across the country to celebrate women who have profoundly shaped the Western way of life.

“These women are visionaries, trailblazers, and guardians of tradition,” said Pat Riley, Executive Director of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame. “Through resilience, leadership, and innovation, they have shaped the Western landscape and expanded how we understand influence, legacy, and impact. We are proud to honor their achievements and ensure their stories are shared for generations to come.”

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame:

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, and rare photograph collection. The Museum is in Fort Worth’s Cultural District at 1720 Gendy Street and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12+); $7 for seniors (65+) and military; $4 for children (ages 3-12) and children 3 and under free with paid admission.

