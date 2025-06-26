National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Announces Major 16,000-Square-Foot Expansion

Note: A digital media kit is provided to include press releases, B-Roll of the expansion and current Museum features and still images. Download digital media kit here.

Fort Worth, TX — June 2025— The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is proud to announce a significant 16,000-square-foot expansion that will further enhance the Museum’s mission to honor and celebrate women of the West who have displayed extraordinary courage and pioneering fortitude. A grand opening is slated for November 2026.

Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the $19 million expansion will feature a stunning new entrance facing the iconic Dickies Arena, improving visibility and accessibility for guests visiting the area.

“This expansion is not just about more space—it’s about deepening our storytelling, honoring Western women in more immersive ways, and creating unforgettable experiences for our visitors,” said Pat Riley, Executive Director of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame. “We are thrilled to welcome the community to a space that reflects the bold spirit of the cowgirl—innovative, fearless, and inspiring.”

One of the most striking elements of the expansion will be the addition of intricate bas reliefs of running horses, which will adorn the exterior of the building, paying homage to the spirit and strength of the cowgirls and horses that are central to Western heritage.

At the heart of the expansion is a fully functioning carousel, designed and crafted by the renowned artisans at Barrango of San Francisco. This one-of-a-kind installation will serve as both a dynamic visual centerpiece and an engaging experience for guests of all ages.

In addition, the Museum will unveil a new fashion gallery showcasing iconic Western wear and the evolution of cowgirl style, as well as a photo gallery that will spotlight powerful imagery from the past and present, chronicling the lives and legacies of cowgirls throughout history.

To support its growing popularity as a community gathering place, the expansion will also include an enlarged event space capable of hosting up to 250 guests, ideal for private functions, educational programs, and public events.

Returning to lend its singularly unique vision to The Cowgirl is Paris, France, based design architectural firm, Projectiles. The firm was key to the $5.5 million renovation of the museum’s second floor in 2018.

“The museum expansion represents a wonderful human adventure, with an exceptional climate of trust,” said Projectiles founding partner and architect Reza Azard. “We’ve been working with the institution for a dozen years, first redeveloping the existing spaces and now with the expansion project. For the museum, the expansion is a fantastic opportunity to create a unique and distinctive entrance to the museum, facing its own park and in dialogue with the Dickies Arena.”

Fort Worth-based Linbeck Construction serves as the general contractor to the project.

“Linbeck is thrilled to once again partner with the Cowgirl on their exciting expansion, having had the privilege of constructing the original facility they now call home,” said Linbeck President Thomas Cole. “We are honored to continue supporting an institution whose mission celebrates and documents the courage, resilience, and trailblazing spirit of women of the West. This expansion will further the Museum’s vision to inspire and empower future generations by sharing these remarkable stories. Linbeck is truly ecstatic to help advance the Museum’s mission and create a lasting impact for visitors and honorees alike.”

EwingCole, also based in Fort Worth, has been engaged as architect of record.

“I am honored to continue a 12-year relationship with the Cowgirl Museum on this meaningful expansion,” said Gannon Gries, Regional Director of EwingCole. “This project exemplifies our practice’s dedication to honoring history while shaping contemporary experiences and reflects EwingCole’s culture of collaboration that is essential to realizing bold, enduring design.”

For more news and information, visit cowgirl.net and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads and YouTube.

About the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame:

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, and rare photograph collection. The Museum is in Fort Worth’s Cultural District at 1720 Gendy Street and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12+); $7 for seniors (65+) and military; $4 for children (ages 3-12) and children 3 and under free with paid admission.

For more news and information, visit cowgirl.net and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads and YouTube.