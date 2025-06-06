New ScootBooster program helps Wholesale customers grow their business

Scootboot, the world’s leading hoof boot company has launched its Stockist Loyalty Program, ScootBooster.

The first Loyalty Program in the sector, ScootBooster provides paid marketing support directly to individual business owners to help grow their customer base and sales.

The Local Level marketing packages are paid for and implemented by Scootboot’s expert team of marketers, with Stockists choosing their own channels and tactics to capture more customers.

Scootboot CEO Cheryl Gray said the program marks a shift in focus for the Scootboot team with increased budgets allocated for Stockists who account for up to 80% of revenue.

“We’re providing our customers not only exceptional service but tangible business partnering backed by global equine marketing experience,” Ms Gray said.

“It’s a best in class model using purchase behaviour, customer lifecycle, market insights and digital and traditional marketing techniques.

“Growing just a small percentage of our Stockists’ annual accounts will provide a significant boost to global sales performance.”

Ms Gray said ScootBooster is a process-driven incentive program designed to go hand in hand with planned strategic partnership opportunities and collaborations.

“We’ve received great feedback already from participating Stockists and we’re already seeing results.”

ScootBooster has four Tiers based on sales performance – Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze. As Stockists move up the Tiers, higher paid advertising packages are released across traditional and digital channels.

Tack Stores or individual business owners are encouraged to sign-up as Stockist and experience being part of a progressive, innovative and knowledgeable global community that works to accelerate barefoot and the health and well-being of all equines.

About Scootboots

Scootboot is a Tasmanian company that manufactures and distributes world-leading hoof boots for horses. Established in 2015, Scootboot has grown to service customers across 110 countries including 500-plus Wholesale customers. The Scootboot range includes the Classic, Adjust, TheraRide and accessories such as straps and gaiters for additional support. Scootboot is the only brand that caters for all riding disciplines from pleasure to performance and therapy, and is used by some of the world’s top ranking showjumpers and competitive endurance riders. Core to the Scootboot brand is the health and wellbeing of all equines, together with exceptional customer service, innovation and knowledge. Scootboot was awarded Australia’s E-Commerce Exporter of the Year in 2023, the Tasmanian Exporter of the Year for five years, and three Telstra Business Awards in 2018.

Contact: media and enquiries

Tom Quarmby – Marketing manager

tom@scootboots.com

scootboots.com

+61 458777756