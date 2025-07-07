Paola Pimienta Announced as Engagement Specialist at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is proud to announce the appointment of Paola Pimienta as its Engagement Specialist, a key role that will strengthen the Museum’s efforts to expand its public engagement and corporate partnerships.

Pimienta brings a rich blend of professional and cultural experience to the position. As the former United States National Ambassador of Charrería and a lifelong escaramuza who grew up riding in Washington State, Pimienta’s connection to the traditions celebrated by the Museum is both personal and profound. She first collaborated with the Cowgirl in 2023 on the acclaimed exhibition Soldaderas to Amazonas: Escaramuzas Charras, and now brings that same passion and perspective to her full-time role.

In her new position, Pimienta will lead key outreach initiatives including corporate sponsorships, social media management, and hosting The Cowgirl’s podcast. Her unique voice and lived experience will help bring even greater authenticity and visibility to the stories of women who shape the West.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Paola full-time to The Cowgirl,” said Executive Director Patricia Riley. “As we grow physically with our recently announced 16,000-square-foot expansion, Paola’s passion and expertise will help us grow in reach and relevance—connecting even more people to the remarkable women we honor.”

A 2023 graduate of the University of Washington Bothell, Pimienta holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management. Her educational background, coupled with her leadership in the world of charrería and deep ties to the escaramuza tradition, position her perfectly to elevate the Museum’s public-facing efforts.

“It’s an incredible honor to join the Cowgirl team,” said Pimienta. “The stories we tell here reflect not just history, but living traditions—and I’m excited to help share them with new audiences and future generations.”

Pimienta’s appointment marks an exciting chapter in The Cowgirl’s ongoing mission to honor and celebrate the courage, resilience, and pioneering spirit of women of the West and beyond.

