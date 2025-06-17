Pivo Announced as Official Partner and Supplier of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Pivo as the Official Technology Training Partner of the USEF, as well an official partner and supplier of US Equestrian Teams. Pivo will also serve as an official partner of the US Equestrian International Disciplines Pathway Programs and sponsor of the US Equestrian Annual Meeting and Awards.

As equestrian sport continues to evolve, US Equestrian has identified video technology as a critical component in athlete development, training access, and performance analysis. Pivo, a leading AI-technology solutions provider, offers the first consumer-friendly video tracking and learning system built specifically for equestrians. With integrated smart tracking, Auto Zoom, and remote lesson capabilities, Pivo enables coaches and riders at every level to stay connected and improve through real-time visual feedback. The system’s affordability, ease of use, and adaptability make it a natural fit for US Equestrian’s mission to expand access and elevate performance across disciplines.

The US Equestrian Pathway Programs are designed to identify, develop, and support talented athletes and horses as they progress from grassroots to the elite levels of competition. These structured programs offer educational, training and competition experience, and access to world-class coaching across multiple international disciplines, including dressage, jumping, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting, and para-equestrian.

As an official Member Perk Program Sponsor, Pivo is offering US Equestrian members a 10% discount on all Pivo Pods and Accessories. For more information on Member Perks, click here.

“In keeping with our commitment to stay at the forefront of new technology to better support the needs of our members, we’re looking forward to bringing Pivo on board to offer their resources and products more widely to our community,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “At US Equestrian, we are always looking for ways to enhance the sport through innovation and this partnership aligns perfectly with that mission.”

“We’re honored to be recognized as the Official Technology Training Partner of US Equestrian,” said Ken Kim, CEO of Pivo. “Pivo is designed for the equestrian community at every level—from grassroots riders to elite competitors—and we’re proud to offer a technology solution that meets them where they are. As video become a central part of how riders train and improve, we’re committed to making it easier, more accessible, and more impactful. We’re excited to work with US Equestrian to bring these tools to more athletes and help shape the future of learning in the sport.”

About Pivo Inc.

Pivo Inc. is a global technology company specializing in AI-powered smartphone robotics that transform mobile devices into intelligent, hands-free, auto-tracking cameras. Headquartered in Seoul with U.S. operations in California, Pivo serves over 300,000 users across 150+ countries, including athletes, coaches, content creators, and real estate professionals.

Pivo Equestrian is the world’s leading equestrian video training system, used by riders and coaches at all levels to capture high-quality training footage and enable remote coaching. As the Official Technology Training Partner of US Equestrian and the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), Pivo is committed to advancing rider development and horse welfare through innovative, accessible video solutions.

Pivo has received numerous international honors, including the CES Innovation Award, Red Dot Design Award, and Spoga Horse Innovation of the Year.

Learn more at www.pivoequestrian.com.

Media Contact:

Stuart Jacob

Pivo Equestrian

Email: stuart.jacob@3i.ai

Phone: (215)478-5122