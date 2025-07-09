Ride TV to Stream Mustang Challenge 2025 LIVE and FREE from Las Vegas

Albuquerque, NM – July 8, 2025 – Ride TV is proud to announce exclusive, free livestream coverage of the Mustang Challenge 2025, taking place July 10-12 at South Point Arena in Las Vegas. This one-of-a-kind event showcases the power, trainability, and heart of the American Mustang—and you can watch it all live on Ride TV, from the first round to the freestyle finale.

Streaming only on Ride TV, the Mustang Challenge 2025 is the richest mustang-only competition in the country, featuring $125,000 in total cash and prizes, including a $50,000 grand prize awarded during the Championship Freestyle Finals on Saturday, July 12.

What to Expect on the Livestream:

Three Preliminary Rounds : Trail, Reining, and Ranch Riding Top 10 Freestyle Finals : Choreographed routines with music, props, and costumes Free Access : No subscription required—just visit RideTVGo.tv or stream on the Ride TV app

The Mustang Challenge is produced by Mustang Champions, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, and celebrates the versatility and talent of wild horses adopted or purchased from the BLM. Trainers from across the country have spent months preparing their mustangs for this moment, making this event a powerful showcase of transformation and trust.

About Ride TV

Ride TV offers top-tier instructional content from world champions barrel racers Hailey Kinsel and Jordon Briggs, renowned trainers like Miles Baker, reined cow horse professional Brad Barkemeyer, ranch riding world champion Bud Lyon, and more. Join today and have access to our extensive video library that includes reining, ranch riding, versatility ranch horse, reined cow horse, all-around, cutting, and natural horsemanship training topics, plus livestreams from your favorite western performance events, barrel races, and ranch sorting events.

Media Contact:

Ethan Stephens

Marketing Manager

estephens@equinenetwork.com