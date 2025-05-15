Scootboot to join top Western brands at the 6666 NRHA Derby

The world’s leading hoof boot company Scootboot will be joining top US Western brands at the 2025 6666 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby, the largest annual event for reining riders this June.

Held at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City from June 13-22, the Derby welcomes over 5,300 entries from the elite of the reining world.

As a Gold Sponsor, Scootboot will show top reiners first-hand the benefits of using Scootboots over sliders, giving protection for transportation, exercise and turn-out in all weather conditions.

Scootboot Co-Founder Annette Kaitinis will be attending the event in person to engage with reiners and demonstrate how easy the boots are to put on and remove.

“Reining horses are a valuable asset and by using Scootboots owners can better protect their investments without fear of their horse being injured during transport, turnout and exercise, Ms Kaitinis said.

“Scootboots are the only hoof boots that fit over sliding plates – they are able to take their horses out on the trails and confidently exercise them without slipping or use them when transporting and turnout”.

Scootboots are increasingly being used by reining horses across Australia and the US as Scootboot advances engagement with the Western segment.

They are also used by ropers and barrel racers, giving advantages with traction and speed because of the lightweight material of the boots.

Scootboots will be on display and available for purchase at the 6666 NRHA Derby. For more information, guidance or advice, email the Scootboot team of experts on: scootboot@scootboots.com or visit www.scootboots.com

Media Contact

For media inquiries, product samples, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Tom Quarmby

Marketing Manager

tom@scootboots.com

+61 458 777 758