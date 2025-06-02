Scootboots Hit the Big Leagues – Catch Us at the 6666 NRHA Derby!

Scootboots: The Only Hoof Boots That Fit Over Sliders

We’re heading to Oklahoma City from June 13-22, 2025 for the 6666 Markel NRHA Derby, one of the premier events in Western performance sport. We’re beyond excited to be rubbing shoulders with legendary names like Yellowstone and 6666 Ranch.

Scootboots are the only hoof boots that fit over sliders, giving your reining horse unmatched comfort and protection during transport, turnout, or exercise. Say goodbye to slipping in the trailer and hello to calm, confident hauling.

Come visit Annette Kaitinis (Scootboot Co-Founder) and the team at our booth. We’ll have:

Our full product range on display

Limited-edition Scootboot merch

The Scootboot Prize Wheel with giveaways (including boots!)

Expert advice and friendly faces

Why Scootboots?

✅ Fit over sliders – the perfect travel solution

✅ No cables or velcro & easy to use

✅ Lightweight, breathable & durable

✅ Designed for turnout, exercise & hauling

Whether you’re a competitor, a trainer, a stockist, or just curious, we’d love to meet you.

Let’s talk hoof care. Let’s talk performance. Let’s talk Scootboots.

See you at the Derby!

The Scootboot Team

For media and information

Contact – Rachel@scootboots.com

scootboots.com