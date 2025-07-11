Statement from Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin on the June 28 Passing of Trainer D. Wayne Lukas

D. Wayne Lukas was a legend – a masterful trainer with passion, attention to detail and a tireless pursuit of success, as well as a mentor whose barn produced a number of racing’s most successful trainers. His impact at Keeneland – where he was a presence for nearly 50 years – is not likely to be seen again. Since buying his first horse here in 1977, he influenced yearling sales through his emphasis on conformation and body type while affecting the way horses were bred and prepped to produce yearlings that would appeal to him. After Wayne won his first Keeneland race in 1980, he set numerous records during our Spring and Fall Meets and across the country with a powerful stable of runners, many of which he and his clients had purchased here.

“On behalf of Keeneland, we extend our deepest condolences to Wayne’s wife, Laurie, and his entire family.”