Summer Sales on Palm Equestrian Digital Downloads are Just Right for Every Pocket

Over 30 of Palm Equestrian’s Academy’s DVD library have gone digital. For many years, both Cyril and Lynn have heard many riders say, “I wish I could have Lynn and Cyril with me when I ride at home”. Now they can.

That’s right! Riders can have Lynn and Cyril in their pockets. Digital downloads are available for all handheld devices. Gain instant access to the most popular DVD series and single titles that Palm Equestrian Academy has to offer. The popular series as well as additional single subjects and the economical private lessons are online now.

Dressage Principles for the Western and English Horse and Rider Volume 1 Essential for the recreational or show ring rider, proper position and balance, clear aids communication and finding the horse’s natural balance for the start of collection are included in this five-part series.

Dressage Principles for the Western and English Horse and Rider Volume 2 Building on Volume 1, this three-part series advances the rider’s skills and horse’s collection through lateral movements including shoulder fore through half pass.

Let Your Horse Be Your Teacher As seen on HorseTV and in live demonstrations during the World Equestrian Games, Cyril and Lynn show the differences between correct and incorrect riding and how it affects the horse.

Longevity Training Series For any breed, level or age of horse, this six-part series helps to perfect manners and obedience on the ground to translate into under saddle training.

Exercises for Equestrians Nearly 100 exercises on the ground and under saddle for stretching, strengthening muscles and increasing flexibility are shown in this three-part series.

Hunt Seat Equitation The show ring rider will benefit from proper tack and attire for competition, exercises for rider’s position, how to ride components of a pattern, how to properly execute a pattern and negotiate rail work.

Bridleless Training Using these lessons, find out why your horse performs better without the bridle!

Add to your training library this holiday season with simple easy to follow dressage-based principles on the ground and under saddle for in and out of the show ring. Shop LynnPalm.com for your training needs and https://www.shoplynnpalm.com/digital-downloads.htm for the latest downloads.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

About Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy.

Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

352.362.7847

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com