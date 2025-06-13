Media Advisory: June 12, 2025

Kathryn Allen

APHA Senior Director of Marked For Greatness Properties LLC

(682) 209-2623

kaallen@apha.com

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 34TH ANNUAL RED STEAGALL COWBOY GATHERING IN THE FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS

Join us October 24-26, 2025, for authentic Western experiences for the whole family.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—Make plans to attend the 34th annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, October 24-26, 2025. This three-day weekend adventure created by legendary poet, Western Swing singer and cowboy Red Steagall celebrates the Western way of life and provides an authentic Western experience in the heart of Cowtown.

The Gathering features three ranch rodeo performances in Cowtown Coliseum, cowboy music and poetry, Western swing festival and dance, the Texas Trail of Fame induction ceremony and various youth contests, alongside a free chuck wagon cook-off and more. This year’s Western swing festival performers include Jake Hooker & The Outsiders, Jason Roberts and, of course, Red Steagall & The Boys in the Bunkhouse.

Ticket packages are now on sale, allowing you to customize your Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering experience. For more information, to purchase special-event tickets and to view the event schedule, visit redsteagallcowboygathering.com.

What: 2025 Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering

When: October 24-26, 2025, all day

Where: Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas

Who: Hosted by the American Paint Horse Association’s Marked For Greatness Properties LLC

Media are invited to cover the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering. Please contact us for media credentials. Photos and B-roll are available upon request.

About the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering

An authentic Western experience, the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering is a weekend adventure celebrating cowboy culture and ranching heritage. Hosted by Red Steagall, the event is produced by Marked For Greatness Properties LLC. For tickets and more information, visit redsteagallcowboygathering.com.