University of Kentucky 2025 Signature Industries Career Fair set for Sept. 25

By Holly Wiemers Published on July 14, 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky.— The annual University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment 2025 Kentucky Signature Industries Career Fair returns Sept. 25.

This event, which takes place from 1-4 p.m. ET at the Gatton Student Center on campus, will feature three Kentucky leading industries: agribusiness, distillation and equine. Registration is now open to employers, who are encouraged to sign up by the Aug. 25 early bird deadline.

“This event will bring together employers from across three very connected industries, and I am excited to see how that opens doors of opportunities for our students,” said Savannah Robin, lecturer of career and professional development at Martin-Gatton CAFE and event co-organizer. “Participating in an event like this isn’t just about these businesses, companies or farms recruiting for open positions—it’s about building awareness and establishing long-lasting relationships with our students that can lead to employment in the future.”

More than 400 participants from 75 UK majors and academic programs, as well as six other universities, participated in last year’s fair.

“While we are committed year-round to connecting our students with employers, our Signature Industries Career Fair is the best way to create that bridge between them and employers,” said Seth DeBolt, director of UK’s James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirts.

UK Ag Equine Programs began a standalone career fair in 2009. In 2022, the college’s equine and distillation programs joined forces to provide enhanced career opportunities to Kentucky and regional college students for two of the state’s most recognized industries. This year, an agribusiness emphasis joins the career fair for job seekers and prospective employers to meet.

“We’re excited to continue creating opportunities where our students can connect directly with industry leaders, explore diverse career paths in agribusiness and agricultural economics and gain real-world insight,” said Aslihan Spaulding, chair and professor within UK’s Department of Agricultural Economics. “The fair also strengthens our alumni network, as former students return to inspire and guide the next generation—building a resilient, collaborative community rooted in agricultural advancement and innovation.”

Anthony Koch, Hallway Feeds director of sales and marketing, shared how attending a previous career fair as an employer was beneficial for his businesses and professional network.

“Our representatives were pleasantly surprised at the networking opportunities to meet other industry professionals and pleased with the quality and quantity of young people in attendance,” Koch said. “The students were all prepared to have professional conversations about our company and available positions.”

UK students from all majors, as well as alums and the broader community, are invited to attend. Student registration will open Aug. 1. Employer registration is now open. Rates are discounted for government and nonprofit organizations. Early bird pricing for employers ends Aug. 25.

For more information on registering, both as an attendee or employer, visit https://students.ca.uky.edu/kentucky-signature-industries-career-fair .

Writer: Holly Wiemers, holly.wiemers@uky.edu

