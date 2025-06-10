Voting Kicks Off For 2025 Best of Western Horseman Awards

Contact:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

VOTING KICKS OFF FOR THE 2025 BEST OF WESTERN HORSEMAN AWARDS

World’s Leading Horse Magazine Since 1936 Recognizes the Best in the Western Industry

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (June 10, 2025) — Western Horseman, the premier voice of the Western way of life since 1936, proudly announces the start of public voting for the fourth annual Best of Western Horseman Awards. Following a consumer nomination period that began in March, the 368 nominees have been carefully selected by staff members to advance to the voting stage.

The first round of voting is open now through July 1. Fans and enthusiasts of the Western way of life can cast their votes across 25 distinct categories, including cowboy hats, tack and gear, Western icons, events and more. The top five finalists in each category will move on to the lightning round, taking place July 15-21.

“The Best of Western Horseman Awards are about more than accolades — they’re about honoring the people, brands and traditions that keep the heart of the West beating strong,” states Western Horseman brand director Dani Licklider. “For nearly nine decades, Western Horseman has had the privilege of telling the stories of these incredible individuals and entities. These awards give the Western community a chance to formally recognize those who keep our cowboy traditions alive.”

The Best of Western Horseman Awards recognize excellence and authenticity across the Western industry — from hardworking ranchers and craftspeople to trailblazing events and timeless brands. These honors highlight those who embody the heritage, grit and passion that define the Western way of life.

Winners, determined entirely by consumer votes, will be announced in the December 2025 issue of Western Horseman. To participate in this celebration of Western excellence, cast your vote at whmag.co/Vote-Now.





About Western Horseman

The Western Horseman brand is dedicated to protecting and preserving Western traditions, promoting the sport of rodeo, elevating horsemanship principles and promoting the authentic Western way of life. Since its first issue, published in January 1936, Western Horseman has embodied the true cowboy spirit through exceptional storytelling, educational resources and live events. Currently, the Western Horseman brand consists of a 12-issue per year print magazine and monthly digital edition, a comprehensive website, dynamic social media channels, a robust books and merchandise division and several Western events. For more information, visit westernhorseman.com or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WesternHorseman or Instagram at Instagram.com/WesternHorseman.

About Morris Equine Group

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is home to the National Barrel Horse Association, the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, the first-ever PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede, the World Championship of Colt Starting Road to the Horse and the Decatur, Texas, event center The Ranch at NRS.

