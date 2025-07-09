What’s HOT This Summer in PR/Marketing? It’s The Horse in a Kilt Media Summer Festival!

The sun shines outside your office window and from time to time you probably glance up and wish you had more time to be outside doing stuff and enjoying life, rather than worrying over your business marketing malfunctions. There’s a way to solve the issue, take up this invitation to the Horse in a Kilt Media Summer Festival. Read on for some superb deals.

Simple solutions always yield the best results. When your bottom line needs a lift it’s time to take a hard look at what you can do to get things going better. No, you don’t have to invest in expensive generic AI programs (known in the human author world as artificial information). Neither do you need to spend hours flexing ChatGPT or SalesForce muscle.

Human authorship offers an accuracy and believability that makes readers engage their critical thinking skills. And that results in the readers interest and heightened engagement. Don’t lose the anecdotal character or voice of the writer, because without it the humdrum AI disconnect will rear its ugly head.

Building sales and brands still requires specialist product and service ‘thought leadership’. Shoppers are already skeptical of the AI tone in content on websites, the interactive ‘Chats’, lack of Contact Us real help and the useless list of FAQs and flow charts that they are increasingly subjected to using when spending money. Don’t let your business fall into the void. When a company goes too deep into AI, the results will certainly negatively impact the bottom line.

Let’s look at customer service as an example of a classic modern-day experience of a company that has embraced AI to satisfy shareholders with predictable poor results.

Here’s a recent experience that Horse in a Kilt Media’s founder Nikki Alvin-Smith is still enduring, that tells the story.

“DHL courier service used to be reliable. I know because I worked in the international freight forwarding realm for over 16 years and we used their services for our critical documentation delivery around the world. The H.M. U.K. Passport Office gave DHL their sensitive document contract so you’d think that all was good. But no!

Passport return went via DHL out of LHR London to New York hub as expected and was customs cleared. Then its transit route took it to Latham, NY for delivery to me where I live an hour south of Albany.

However, then quite mysteriously it was sent back to NYC, before finding its way to the DHL Norwalk CT office. The package then enjoyed a ride to a bogus CT delivery address in the DHL van. Of course the driver couldn’t deliver it, so back it went to Norwalk CT. Then for some other reason to Cincinnatti OH.

But that still wasn’t the end. It was then shipped on a holiday I suppose, to Brisbane, Australia, where they managed to customs clear it again. Then to Sydney, Australia. Perhaps to hit the Bondi Beach. Then to Hong Kong, China, where DHL somehow customs cleared it again.

Then it was transported back to Cincinnatti. The Ohio DHL office customs cleared it a 2 nd time in the USA.

Then for another unknown reason shipped it to NYC and placed it on hold. It’s still not home and has travelled nearly as many sky miles as its rightful owner.

In futile attempts to solve the issue and retrieve the passport how many ‘new cases’do you imagine were AI generated at DHL via generic auto-response language? It was about 50. How many of those cases ended up with any information that was helpful to the issue. None. How many SMS texts came through erroneously following endless phone calls with hours and hours on hold? Again 50 or so. And what about Her Majesty’s Government. Did they help? They tried is the best that could be said, utilizing their own AI. More emails, more replies from their AI international specialists or perhaps there were a few ‘real’ people in there – either way nothing sensible came out of it.

Certainly a nightmare error with a sensitive document. Things go wrong ( which also turned out to be a computer error issuing duplicate airwaybill numbers but that’s another story). But fixing it would have been easy if a human had been involved on any step of its journey. You can’t make this stuff up!

As companies abandon their loyal and knowledgeable workforce that exude critical thinking and human intelligence, the robots that now ask us to prove we are not their robot colleagues at every turn are taking over. And you can bet that DHL is seeing its big contract customers slip away into the night. Or on a plane headed elsewhere. Customer Daniel is leaving tonight on a plane.

And of course DHL are not alone.. Across many industries the subsidence in customer service has begun in earnest. And it is the same in creative content.”

It’s not just the giants of industry that are succumbing to embracing the lay-offs and rubbing their greedy hands together thinking it will save them money. Short term, perhaps yes, it will. Long term – maybe not. It is also smaller businesses that are fearful of missing out. Ones that have already earned the trust and respect of their clients and customers through much hard work but are now frittering it away. The number of unsubscribes climb, the newsletters fail to be anything but cookie-cutter designs and content, the blogs all sound exactly the same voice as they are AI manipulated making them unengaging and boring. Customers are being trained to figure that one business is just the same as another. There is no brand authority or respect, and hard-fought recognition for being a good quality product or service is eroded.

While artificial information is generated at the drop of a hat, its meaningful content is often misaligned or misleading. Or as in the case above with DHL, missorted and misrouted. Customers and clients are already switching off and zooming off elsewhere when they see generic content.

What Is a Smart Business Owner To Do?

The Horse in a Kilt Media Summer Festival is well under way. Fully aware of the fact that thought leadership values far outweigh the AI crafted materials the new HIAK menu is full of seasonal specials to approach each sales quarter with an intelligent solution to building sales.

The HIAK Summer Festival offers the savvy business leader a tent full of great tables to come and sit and to enjoy some properly good content production. Creative assets that are truly that – assets. Material that delivers on education and entertainment for your customer, and truthful, accurate advice for your horse aficionado clientele that will engage them with your brand.

Choose your table – move around later if you want. Packages are available in every budget range. You can begin small and add later or start at the VIP table from the outset. Reach out to garner your invitation to access the menu on PR/Marketing packages available at the Media Festival.

The Italian lights are swinging, linens laid, creative content delights being gourmet produced in our professional writing kitchen and the night is young.

Email Nikki@HorseinaKiltMedia.com direct or visit Horse in a Kilt Media Inc., and learn more about the stable full of marketing skills as an artful content writer, equestrian blogger, columnist, marketing specialist and strategist that are ready for your dining delight. Employing a professional marketing strategist/specialist is your way forward to getting out from behind your computer screen and enjoying more down time – AND importantly, enjoying better sales figures and less stress building them.

As a British/American professional Grand Prix competitor/coach/clinician Nikki brings unique angles, experiences and thought leadership/authority to her wordsmith wizardry with a proven successful track record in boosting brand visibility and viability and a willingness to interject some much-needed human intelligence into your marketing content.

About Nikki:

Internationally published author/writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

Contact: Nikki Alvin-Smith: Content Writer; PR/Marketing Specialist

Email: Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Websites: https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/

Cell: 607 434 4470