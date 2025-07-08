Youth Horse Judging, Speech Contests to Award Cash Prizes

Entries are due July 15 for the 2025 American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Show contests, offering $36,000 in cash prizes through the Kimes Ranch Competition Award Fund.

The American Quarter Horse Association and Kimes Ranch are excited to announce the addition of the Kimes Ranch Competition Award Fund to the prize line up at the 2025 AQHYA World Championship Show, August 1-10 in Oklahoma City.

The Kimes Ranch Competition Award Fund will help young people kickstart their future by offering cash awards for their success at the AQHYA World Championship Show in the arena, plus judging and speech competitions. Entries for judging and speech contests are due July 15 by 5 p.m. CT. Enter at www.aqha.com/aqhya-world-championship-show-contests.

In addition to the class or contest prize packages, the awards will be paid out as follows:

· $5,000 will be awarded to: first-place exhibitor in all Level 3 finals classes, high individual 14-18 individual judging contestant, first-place 14-18 judging team and first place in youth impromptu and prepared speaking.

· $2,500 will be awarded to: second-place exhibitor in all Level 3 finals classes, second-place individual 14-18 judging contestant, second-place 14-18 judging team and second place in youth impromptu and prepared speaking.

· $1,500 will be awarded to: third-place exhibitor in all Level 3 finals classes, third-place individual 14-18 judging contestant, third-place 14-18 judging team and third place in youth impromptu and prepared speaking.

The Kimes Ranch Competition Award Fund will be available to the winning competitors when they turn 18, regardless of the age at which they won the award. Once they turn 18, those that have been awarded the funding can use it to further their education at a college/university, junior college, community college or accredited trade school or, if they choose to forego secondary education and to go straight into the workforce, they will also have access to the award.

To learn more or enter the contests by July 15 at 5 p.m. CT, visit www.aqha.com/aqhya-world-championship-show-contests.

About the AQHYA World Championship Show

The 2025 AQHYA World Championship Show is scheduled for August 1-10 in Oklahoma City. The event is the world’s largest single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors 18 and under. This is the pinnacle event for youth competitors around the world who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, western and halter disciplines, or earn an invitation through their state or provincial affiliate. The show includes Level 3, Adequan® Level 2 and Level 1 Champion of Champions classes.

About Kimes Ranch

With a multi-generational background in the Western industry, Matt and Amanda Kimes set out to create a brand that blends traditional Western heritage with modern innovation. Over the years, Kimes Ranch has grown to offer a diverse range of high-quality products, all designed with meticulous craftsmanship and a commitment to authenticity. The brand’s eye-catching logo, strong company culture, and dedication to exceptional customer service have fostered a loyal following. Kimes Ranch has been featured in leading publications such as American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Cowboys & Indians, and Chrome Magazine, as well as acclaimed television series like Heartland and Yellowstone. To learn more, visit kimesranch.com. #LiveYour Western

