A Holiday Homecoming: Misty Pony Returns in a New Novella

Author Susan Friedland reimagines a beloved pony’s holiday hijinks in Misty’s First Christmas

October 31, 2025 — Equestrian author Susan Friedland invites horse lovers and readers to celebrate the season with Misty’s First Christmas, a new holiday novella inspired by the real-life relationship of Marguerite Henry and her beloved Chincoteague Pony Misty.

Perfect for digital holiday gift guides, Misty’s First Christmas makes a meaningful gift for lifelong fans of heart-warming horse stories, such as Misty of Chincoteague, King of the Wind, or Justin Morgan Had a Horse, and a delightful addition to any equestrian’s bookshelf.

Friedland’s 49-page book imagines pony adventures that ensue when Misty escapes from her stall on Christmas Eve. Guided by faith, hope, and the pluck of a dapple gray field hunter, Marguerite sets out on a daring, snowstorm ride to find the lost foal.

Misty’s First Christmas takes place in Wayne, Illinois, the village where the weanling filly from Virginia moved in 1946 to serve as Marguerite Henry’s muse as she wrote her bestseller Misty of Chincoteague (Rand McNally, 1947).

“As a girl, I learned to ride ‌on borrowed horses in the fields and trails of Wayne, where Misty once lived,” said Friedland. “After spending two years researching the life of Marguerite and discovering the backstory of her relationship with Misty for Marguerite, Misty and Me, my imagination galloped away with me, right into this Christmas story.”

With charming illustrations by Sarah Hickner, Misty’s First Christmas blends the simplicity of a classic children’s tale with warmth and nostalgia that adult readers will appreciate.

Meet Susan Friedland at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts, November 6-9, 2025, at Booth 414 in the Better Living Center. She’ll be signing copies of Misty’s First Christmas and her memoir Marguerite, Misty and Me, and presenting two talks:

The Riding and Writing Life of Marguerite Henry and Her Relationship with Misty of Chincoteague — Thursday, November 6, 5:00-5:45 p.m.

Chincoteague Pony Swim: How to Enjoy Pony Penning Week Whether In Person or From Afar — Friday, November 7, 3:00-3:45 p.m.

Book Details:

Title: Misty’s First Christmas (Saddle Seeks Horse Press)

Author: Susan Friedland

Illustrator: Sarah Hickner

Available: author websitehttps://saddleseekshorse.shop/products/mistys-first-christmas-a-novella or Amazon

Genre: Historical Fiction

Reading Level: Ages 9 to 109

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susan@saddleseekshorse.com

626-203-6518

saddleseekshorse.com

@saddleseekshorse on Facebook & Instagram

About Susan Friedland

Susan Friedland is an equestrian writer and lifelong horse lover, deeply inspired by the works of Marguerite Henry. Her book, Marguerite, Misty and Me (Saddle Seeks Horse Press, 2023), traces Henry’s enduring legacy and was shaped by multiple research trips to Chincoteague Island. Susan is also the co-host of the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast and shares her adventures with her off-track Thoroughbred, Tiz a Knight, at her award-winning blog, saddleseekshorse.com. Susan is available for interviews and media inquiries. Reach out to her at susan@saddleseekshorse.com.

