A Home For Every Horse and Arenas For Change Partner to Support Mental Wellness in Horse Rescue Leaders

Longmont, CO – [October 10th, 2025] – A Home For Every Horse is proud to announce a new partnership with Arenas For Change (ARCH) to host a monthly Rescue Wellness Call, a virtual gathering designed to promote mental health and emotional resilience among those who lead and operate horse rescues.

Each month, horse rescue founders, directors, and staff are invited to join a supportive, confidential space where they can connect with peers who understand the unique challenges of rescue work. Guided by ARCH facilitators Lynn Thomas, Amanda Graham, and Lynn Moore, participants will explore practical tools and evidence-based techniques for managing stress, preventing burnout, and fostering personal well-being—all while continuing their vital mission of helping horses in need.

Horse rescue work can be as emotionally demanding as it is rewarding. Many leaders face compassion fatigue, financial stress, and the constant demands of animal care, often without adequate support. The Rescue Wellness Call aims to change that by providing a consistent, judgment-free space to share experiences, gain perspective, and learn strategies rooted in mental health and community care.

“The people who run and volunteer at rescues give so much of themselves every single day to help the animals that come into their care, and we want to support them in honoring their wellbeing, as they honor that of the horses.

Our goal at A Home for Every Horse is to support rescues in any way needed, we are proudly working with Arena’s for Change to bring this program to our partners to offer a place where we can all come together and discuss various topics that weigh on our hearts and our minds.”

-Melissa Kitchen, President – Equine Network Foundation & A Home For Every Horse

“The work of rescuing horses is profoundly meaningful and deeply demanding. We’re honored to partner with A Home for Every Horse to create a space where rescue teams can fill their cup, connect with one another, and find renewal. By pausing, breathing, and reconnecting with the purpose that unites us, we can continue uplifting horses and people in emotionally sustainable ways.”

-Lynn Thomas, LCSW, Co-Founder, Arenas for Change (ARCH)

The monthly sessions will be hosted online and are open to all rescues registered with A Home for Every Horse. Space is limited to ensure a comfortable, interactive environment, and registration will be capped at 32 participants per session.

This collaboration reflects A Home For Every Horse’s ongoing commitment not only to equine welfare, but also to the health and sustainability of the humans who make that work possible. Arenas For Change brings decades of expertise in using equine-assisted methods to enhance emotional intelligence, resilience, and healing—making them an ideal partner for this initiative.

For more information or to register for the next Rescue Wellness Call, please register HERE or contact:

About A Home for Every Horse

A Home for Every Horse was created to provide resources and support to 501(c)(3) horse rescue organizations across the United States. By partnering with leading equine industry organizations, publications, and businesses, A Home for Every Horse helps connect rescue horses with potential adopters while offering critical support to rescues in their lifesaving work. Thousands of horses have found forever homes through the program, proving that with the right support, every horse has a chance at a brighter future.

A Home for Every Horse is a program of the Equine Network Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to horses and the industry surrounding them. Learn more at equinenetworkfoundation.org.

