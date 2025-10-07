A Home for Every Horse Launches “Who Rescued Who” Campaign

Stories spotlight the unbreakable bond between adopters and their horses, showcasing the life-changing impact of equine adoption and rescue support.

Albuquerque, NM— 10/7/2025— A Home for Every Horse is proud to announce the launch of its new campaign, “Who Rescued Who,” a heartfelt initiative that highlights the inspiring stories of adopters and the horses who changed their lives. The campaign shines a light on the mutual transformation that takes place when a rescue horse finds a forever home—and the extraordinary role A Home for Every Horse plays in making these matches possible.

Each story featured in the “Who Rescued Who” campaign illustrates the resilience of horses in need and the compassion of the people who welcome them into their lives. These real-life accounts demonstrate how adoption is never a one-way street: just as adopters provide horses with care, love, and purpose, the horses in turn enrich human lives in profound and lasting ways.

“A Home for Every Horse was created to support the tireless efforts of equine rescues nationwide, and the ‘Who Rescued Who’ campaign allows us to share the tangible results of that mission,” said Melissa Kitchen, President of The Equine Network Foundation. “Behind every adoption is a story of hope, healing, and partnership—and these stories show the true impact rescue horses have on the lives of people who open their hearts to them.”

By spotlighting adopters and their horses, the campaign not only celebrates successful adoptions but also raises awareness of the thousands of horses still waiting in rescue programs for their chance at a second life. A Home for Every Horse connects rescues with vital resources, partners, and exposure, ensuring more horses have the opportunity to find loving homes.

The “Who Rescued Who” campaign will roll out across A Home for Every Horse’s platforms, featuring written stories, photography, and video that bring these journeys to life. The campaign invites the equine community—and the public at large—to witness the bond between people and horses while supporting the continued mission of helping rescues nationwide.

For more information on the “Who Rescued Who” campaign and how you can support horse adoption, visit A Home For Every Horse.

About A Home for Every Horse

A Home for Every Horse was created to provide resources and support to 501(c)(3) horse rescue organizations across the United States. By partnering with leading equine industry organizations, publications, and businesses, A Home for Every Horse helps connect rescue horses with potential adopters while offering critical support to rescues in their lifesaving work. Thousands of horses have found forever homes through the program, proving that with the right support, every horse has a chance at a brighter future.

A Home for Every Horse is a program of the Equine Network Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to horses and the industry surrounding them. Learn more at equinenetworkfoundation.org.

