A Legacy of Giving: Madeline Crawford Foundation Supports Reno’s Open Derby

The Madeline Crawford Foundation named the presenting sponsor of the feature event for four-and five-year-old horses at the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity.

RENO, Nev. — The Madeline Crawford Foundation will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Open Derby at the 10th annual Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, bringing its support to an important competitive opportunity for four-and five-year-old horses and their riders.

The Foundation is dedicated to joining with others in their life’s journey while carrying forward Madeline Crawford’s legacy through opportunities that support others. That spirit of giving will extend to Reno this fall, where the Foundation will support competitors in the Open Derby, a division that gives developing horses another opportunity to gain experience and build their lifetime records.

The Open Derby has become an important part of the Reno competition schedule, giving horses another opportunity to establish themselves in the show pen. In 2025, Corey Cushing and Reyd Bull captured the Open Derby championship, earning $26,000 and adding another significant accomplishment to the 2021 stallion’s record.

For competitors, the Open Derby provides an opportunity to test developing horses in a premier competitive environment. It also creates value for owners, breeders and stallion programs by giving horses another opportunity to gain experience, add to their lifetime accomplishments and compete on one of the sport’s premier stages.

The Madeline Crawford Foundation’s presenting sponsorship helps strengthen that opportunity while continuing the legacy of giving established in Madeline’s name. Through its support, the Foundation becomes part of an event that brings together competitors at different stages of their horses’ careers.

The Open Derby is one part of the 10-day Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, where competitors, owners, trainers and fans gather for a full slate of reined cow horse competition and events. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, Reno continues to provide a stage for horses and horsemen to compete, gain experience and pursue championship-level accomplishments.

The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity will be held September 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

To learn more about the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, including the 2026 schedule, competition information and event updates, visit RenoSnaffleBitFuturity.com. To learn more about the Madeline Crawford Foundation, its mission and the legacy it continues to build, visit MadelineCrawfordFoundation.com.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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