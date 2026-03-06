The sport of reining has always been defined by the horses, the people, and the moments that shaped it.

Now, we have a rare opportunity to create a permanent tribute to that legacy—and the window to be part of it is open today but not forever.

The National Reining Horse Association is proud to announce a landmark installation coming to the new OG&E Coliseum—a life-sized bronze rendering of the iconic Lawson Trophy. Positioned at the entrance of the arena, this sculpture will greet competitors and fans from around the world and stand as a lasting symbol of the sport we love.

For decades, the Lawson Trophy has represented the highest achievement in reining. Soon, it will also stand as a permanent monument to the grit, grace, and greatness that define our community.

A Limited Opportunity to Be Part of Reining History

Through the “This Right Here Is Reining” campaign, supporters have a limited opportunity to help bring this historic installation to life—and to have their name, family, or ranch permanently connected to the legacy of reining.

Founding Members who contribute $25,000 or more will receive an individual plaque displayed prominently at the base of the sculpture. This recognition ensures that their name or ranch will be aligned with this iconic bronze tribute for generations to come.

Additional giving levels include:

$10,000 – $24,999

$5,000 – $9,999

$2,500 – $4,999

$1,500 – $2,499

$500 – $1,499

$100 – $499

Every donor—regardless of level—will be permanently recognized on a collective plaque displayed at the arena.

Make Your Mark on Reining’s Future

Once installed, this bronze Lawson Trophy will greet every competitor, every fan, and every future champion who walks into the arena. It will serve as a reminder of the passion and dedication that built this sport—and the people and ranches who stepped forward to preserve its legacy.

The opportunity to be recognized as part of this permanent monument will not remain open indefinitely.

Now is the time to step forward and ensure that your name—or the name of your ranch—stands alongside one of the most recognizable symbols in the history of reining.

Make your contribution today:

bronze.nrha.com

For questions or to make a gift by check or wire transfer, please contact Billy Smith at bsmith@nrha.com.

Together, we can create a tribute worthy of the sport we love.

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of the reining horse in a fun-filled, family atmosphere. NRHA’s mission is to promote the reining horse worldwide while celebrating and advancing the finest traditions of Western horsemanship. To learn more about NRHA, how to join, or to become a fan, visit nrha.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Carmen

Sr. Director of Communications

National Reining Horse Association

hcarmen@nrha.com

(405) 946-7400 x 102