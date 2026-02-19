A Show Secretary’s POV: How Technology is Reshaping Local Horse Shows

Recently, Lindsay from Horse Spot sat down with show secretary Daryle-Lynn Roberts of the Coastal Hunter Circuit out of Georgia to talk about how technology is changing the day-to-day reality of running local hunter/jumper competitions.

For decades, the Coastal Hunter Circuit has been a fixture of the Lowcountry hunter/jumper community. Founded in the 1980s, the series now hosts 60-80 entries per show and serves riders from lesson programs, IEA and IHSA teams, and local barns.

After moving from competitor and assistant trainer into the show office in 2022, Daryle-Lynn quickly saw how much time was spent managing entries, communication, and results.

“We had entry forms emailed to us and manually entered everything. Communication lived across email and social media, and payments were mostly cash or check. We knew there had to be a more efficient option.”

After discovering Horse Spot in 2025, the circuit made the transition — and the impact was immediate.

“The biggest shift has been how riders and parents can follow along throughout the day. With the ring scheduler and mobile access to results, families always know when they need to be at the ring.”

The platform has also changed how show teams work together.

“We’re no longer limited to one computer. Our announcer can input results, and I can make scratches or schedule changes from my phone if I step out to the ring.”

Show day operations have become noticeably faster and less stressful.

“Checkout is much quicker, and having division champions calculated automatically helps tremendously. If someone misses an announcement, they can simply check results online, which keeps everyone connected and cuts down on delays.”

For the Coastal Hunter Circuit, the biggest benefit is simple: efficiency.

“No one likes to sit around and wait all day. Keeping things flowing helps both people and horses have a better overall experience.”

After multiple seasons using the platform, Daryle-Lynn describes the impact in simple terms: “It’s a lifesaver. It simplifies the experience for show staff, exhibitors, and families.”

About Horse Spot

Horse Spot is a modern horse show management platform designed to simplify the entire competition experience — from entries and scheduling to real-time results and payments. Built specifically for the equestrian community, Horse Spot helps show organizers streamline operations, improve communication, and create a more connected and efficient show day for riders, families, and staff.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net