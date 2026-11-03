A Young Rider’s Wish Opens Another Gate: IEA Announces Expansion of Ride for Rayas Grant to Include West Coast Youth Equestrians for 2027-28 Season

Generous private foundation support expands opportunities through financial assistance for Hunt Seat riders in California, Hawaii, and Nevada, building on a grant created by the extraordinary wish of 15-year-old Rayas Angelina Niccolini Greenlee to lift other young riders.

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Ride for Rayas Grant to include Hunt Seat riders in IEA Zone 10, encompassing California, Hawaii and Nevada, beginning with the 2027-28 competition season.

The IEA’s unique draw-based competition format allows students in grades 4-12 to compete on horses provided by participating teams and host facilities, eliminating the requirement of horse ownership. While this model makes equestrian sport more accessible, expenses associated with lessons, travel, coaching, competition attire and show entry fees can still present significant financial challenges for families.

“The Ride for Rayas Grant is a meaningful example of how the equestrian community can come together to make a lasting difference in the lives of young riders,” said Roxane Durant, IEA Executive Director. “What began as a family’s heartfelt tribute to Rayas and her love of horses is now growing into an opportunity to reach even more young equestrians.”

Initially envisioned to support one or two riders in IEA Zone 2 (New York), the Ride for Rayas Grant awarded five riders comprehensive and supplemental support in its inaugural 2026-27 season, thanks to the dedication of Rayas’s family, friends, and grant youth advisory board. The expansion to IEA Zone 10 represents an important step in broadening the grant’s impact and making these opportunities available to more young equestrians across the country in places Rayas once called “home”.

“I am profoundly proud of Rayas. Her wish reflects the compassion and wisdom with which she lived. She left us something extraordinary to build together — a purpose that allows us to lean on one another in our grief, pour our love for her into meaningful work, and carry her vision forward,” said Keiko Niccolini, Rayas’s mother.

The expansion is made possible through generous seed-funding donations fromtwo private family foundations extending the grant’s reach beyond its original IEA Zone 2 (New York), opening opportunities for more young equestrians, including Hawaiʻi riders facing significant travel costs to compete on the mainland. The generosity of these foundations demonstrates the potential for philanthropic partnerships to broaden access to youth equestrian opportunities and help sustain the grant’s impact for future generations.

“I think it’s really special that Rayas wanted to help other kids experience something she loved so much. I know how much horses have changed my life, and I think every kid deserves the chance to experience that. I love that her vision was about more than riding. It was about friendship, teamwork, courage, and helping each other. My grandparents, who started our family foundation, also loved horses. I think they would be so honored and excited that our family gets to be part of Ride for Rayas and help continue Rayas’s vision,” said Arianna Parker, whose family established the foundations and is a Hawaii-based IEA youth competitor.

Grant Name: Ride for Rayas Grant

Eligibility: Hunt Seat riders competing in IEA Zone 2 (NY) and IEA Zone 10 (CA, HI, and NV)

Award Amount: Up to $10,220 per recipient.

Recipients: Two or more riders annually

Application Deadline: August 15, 2027

To learn more about Ride for Rayas visithttps://rideforrayasofficial.com/.

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ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

Now celebrating their 25th year, the IEA has nearly 14,000 youth in grades 4-12 and adult members participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage events. IEA connects equestrians nationally through team competition and educational opportunities that build community and foster leadership. With core values that include Horsemanship, Accessibility, Integrity, Community and Leadership, IEA is where the future of equestrian sport begins. Learn more atwww.RideIEA.org