AAEP Heads to Las Vegas to Showcase the Future of Equine Practice

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 31, 2026 – Equine veterinarians will experience a full house of opportunities to advance clinical excellence and professional wellbeing when the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 72nd Annual Convention convenes Dec. 7-11 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The AAEP Annual Convention is the most comprehensive continuing education (CE) event dedicated to equine practice. During the five-day meeting, attendees will acquire diagnostic and treatment strategies spanning the head to the hoof and field to hospital. The event features the world’s largest equine veterinary marketplace inside the dynamic trade show with 300 exhibitors.

In all, over 100 hours of RACE-accredited CE is available, nearly 60 hours of which are approved by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority for attending and regulatory veterinarian CE.

New in Vegas will be small-group Collaborative Case Studies, which require attendees to put their clinical reasoning to the test. The popular Burst clinical session has been expanded to include a second fast-paced session devoted to practice management and professional wellbeing. Meanwhile, renowned colic and gastrointestinal researcher Dr. Anthony Blikslager will present the Frank J. Milne State-of-the-Art Lecture while African wildlife veterinarian Dr. Martine van Zijll Langhout will deliver this year’s keynote.

Veterinarians unable to join their colleagues in person can earn CE hours virtually through on-demand access to educational sessions as well as live access to a dozen Table Topics being offered via Zoom, Dec. 14-18. Those who register for the in-person convention will receive access to the virtual Table Topics and on-demand sessions at no additional cost.

Early bird discounted registration and hotel rates are available through Sept. 17. To view the educational program, register or book a hotel room, visit convention.aaep.org

Please note that the American Association of Equine Veterinary Technicians and Assistants (AAEVT) will hold its annual meeting in conjunction with the AAEP Convention.

About AAEP:

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, the AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

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