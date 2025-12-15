AAEVT Recognizes Kimberly S. Brown with 2025 Deb Reeder Innovation Award

Kimberly S. Brown, President

December 15, 2025

The American Association of Equine Veterinarians and Technicians (AAEVT) has named Kimberly S. Brown as the 2025 winner of the Deb Reeder Innovation Award. This award recognizes a person or organization within the equine veterinary industry who has proven to improve the veterinary profession and health care team as a whole. The winner of this award is a person or organization that has demonstrated immense creativity, dedication, diligence, and resilience. Members of both the AAEP and AAEVT are allowed to nominate a person or organization for this prestigious award.

The award is presented during the AAEVT Membership Luncheon at the AAEVT/AAEP Convention each year. The winner receives a plaque and his/her name on a brass plate affixed to the trophy, which resides with AAEP on display throughout the year.

Nominees are selected by the Deb Reeder Innovation Award Committee, which consists of Eli Olind, LVT, the current AAEVT president; Jlynn Meyer, LVT, the creator of the award; Wiss Costanza, AAEVT Executive Director; Keith Klein, AAEP Director of Industry Relations, and David Foley, the AAEP Executive Director.

Kim was one of three nominees this year, and she was selected as the winner by a unanimous vote from the committee.

The nomination stated: “Kim’s contributions go beyond her long résumé. She was one of the first to understand and actively support the vision of the AAEVT. Her belief in what we could become gave us credibility, momentum, and key connections. When she stepped down from full-time work, she didn’t disappear—she continued to engage, mentor, and take on select clients through her company, The Homestead Information Network, Inc., staying active in ideation, editorial work, and industry thought leadership. In short, Kim embodies the spirit of innovation: she looks ahead, challenges norms, and lifts others as she advances. Her legacy is not just what she built, but what she inspires in all who strive for progress in equine veterinary fields. I can think of no one more deserving of the Deb Reeder Innovation Award.”

AAEVT Vice President Jlynn Meyer said, “Her belief in what we could become gave us credibility and momentum. Her legacy is not just what she built but what she inspires in all who strive for progress in the equine veterinary fields.”

“I’m honored to be selected for the Deb Reeder Innovation Award,” said Kim. “Deb has long been a friend and co-conspirator in the movement to better the lives of those medical professionals who care for our beloved horses, which in turn makes life better for those animals and their owners. AAEVT members are part of the leading edge of care in the equine industry. They give so much that benefits us as owners and our equids.”

Previous winners were Dr. Kelly Zeytoonian in 2023 and Ron McDaniel 2024.

About Kimbery S. Brown

Kim has a long career as a successful and award-winning journalist, marketer, and leader in the equine industry, focusing most of her career on equine health and the veterinary industry.

She spent nearly 30 years at The Blood-Horse, the final 15 as the founder and Publisher of The Horse Your Guide to Equine Health Care and TheHorse.com. Kim served as President of the American Horse Publications and the Kentucky Horse Council.

Kim retired from The Blood-Horse/The Horse in 2010. She worked for Dr. Joe Pagan’s Kentucky Equine Research as the Global Marketing Manager for nearly three years, earning the company several American Horse Publications awards during her tenure.

Kim then ‘retired’ and worked as a consultant through her business The Homestead Information Network, Inc. (THIN Inc.) for a short time before taking on the full-time role of Editor for EquiManagement. She lead the magazine and website through many changes to create an award-winning brand focused on helping equine veterinarians and vet techs/associates through the current challenges in the industry. The brand focused on research-based content paired with business and veterinarian wellness topics.

Kim retired from full-time work at Equine Network at the end of 2023 as Group Publisher, Equine Health Network, and Editor, EquiManagement.

But far from riding off into the sunset, Kim immediately started a project for Equine Network that had been lurking for several years—a brand focused on senior equids. My Senior Horse was launched in mid-2024 with the support of Linda Mars and Mars Horsecare.

She also took on the role of Chief Relationship Officer for BrightHorse Equine Performance, Inc. This company was founded to create—and better use—technology in the equine, companion animal, and human health industries. BrightHorse leaders like to say, “We connect the dots, and we create dots where there are none.”

