Absorbine® Announces UltraShield® EX Fly Spray Recommended for Equine Use Against New World Screwworm in Texas

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., September 12, 2026 – Absorbine, a trusted leader in equine health and grooming products, today announced that UltraShield EX Fly Spray has been recommended for equine use against New World Screwworm (NWS) in Texas, via FIFRA Section 2(ee) recommendation, providing horse owners, veterinarians, and equine facility managers with an additional tool to help protect horses amid ongoing screwworm surveillance and response efforts in the state.

New World screwworm is a serious parasitic pest whose larvae infest living tissue, posing significant health risks to horses and other warm-blooded animals. Recent detections in Texas have heightened awareness across the equine industry and reinforced the importance of effective fly control and proactive animal health management.

The recommendation of UltraShield EX Fly Spray for use against screwworms in horses in Texas gives owners access to a proven fly-control solution from a brand trusted by horse owners for generations.

“Protecting horse health is at the core of everything we do,” said Amy Cairy, Chief Marketing Officer of Absorbine. “This recommendation underscores our commitment to providing horse owners with effective solutions to meet emerging challenges. As the equine community responds to the threat of New World screwworm, UltraShield EX offers another important line of defense as part of a comprehensive fly-management and biosecurity program.”

UltraShield EX is formulated to provide long-lasting protection against a broad spectrum of biting and nuisance insects as listed on the label. With this recommendation, Texas horse owners can incorporate UltraShield EX into their overall prevention strategy while continuing to follow recommended veterinary guidance, wound management practices, and state animal health requirements.

Veterinarians and animal health authorities continue to emphasize early detection, prompt treatment of wounds, routine horse inspections, and effective fly control as key components in reducing the risk of screwworm infestations.

UltraShield EX Fly Spray is available through equine retailers, tack shops, feed stores, and online distributors nationwide.

For more information about UltraShield EX Fly Spray and screwworm prevention resources, visit https://aborbine.com/pages/new-worlds-screwworm-2ee-recommendation and www.screwworm.gov