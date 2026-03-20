Active Riding Trips are Winners in Content Inspo

Stanfordville, NY (March 20, 2026) – It’s not the first time Active Riding Trips has watched its host in Portugal, Monte Velho Equi-resort, and their tutorial Grand Prix getaway described as a “dressage paradise.”

In 2022, Dressage Paraíso profiled this destination for USDF Connection magazine and was second in Equestrian Lifestyle Journalism at the 2022 AHP Media Awards. Now in 2026, Monte Velho: Dressage Paradise, by Danielle Aymond and published by Southern Eventing and Dressage Association (SEDA), has received honorable mention in First Person Experience in the 2025 Group Member Organization (GMO) Newsletter Awards.

“It really does have everything to ride or write about. Its grounds date back to Roman history. Its Lusitano stud farm has produced horses for Portuguese Olympic teams. Its arenas are home to Cadre Noir-schooled instructors. And its trail riding will take your breath away,” says Active Riding Trips president, Stacey Adams. “Experiencing the world from between the ears is the perfect crossroads of writing and riding.”

Real-world journalism apparently agrees. In February 2026, the Seattle Times led its Food & Travel section with, “Year of the Horse puts equine travel at the center of luxury and adventure vacationing,” and Conde Nasté Traveler says overnight bookings for U.S. ranch vacations between 2022 and 2024 jumped 275%.

It’s the trend that’s impossible to ignore. Active Riding Trips offers more than 100 between the ears experiences around the world and invites professional media, freelancers and content creators to reach out about spurring words and pictures enjoying a ride near you or exploring more extended editorial opportunities. Find content inspiration here www.activeridingtrips.com.

Media Contact:

L.A. Berry

(646)920-9510

latheequinista@gmail.com