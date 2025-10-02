Active Riding Trips: Come on Down!

Stanfordville, NY (October 1, 2025) The 56th season of TV’s most exciting hour, The Price Is Right, opened September 29 with a horseback riding vacation in Yellowstone National Park provided by Active Riding Trips of Stanfordville, NY.

“The first [contestant] sets the tone for the show,” host Drew Carey joked with player Alexia Boden. “No pressure! No pressure at all.”

Alexia’s Pick A Number choice won the Active Riding Trips six-night curated cabin getaway for two (meals and off-ranch excursions included) at Blackwater Creek Lodge and Guest Ranch, just 15 miles from the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Her classic dude ranch adventure will include horseback riding, hiking and rafting, archery and sport shooting, fly fishing in the creek and river, and evening entertainment like the Cody Nite Rodeo. Since 1915, Blackwater Creek Ranch has hosted guests from around the world amid the mountains of Shoshone National Forest, where Blackwater Creek flows into the Shoshone River, and former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt described the region as among the most scenic miles in America.

Guests to Blackwater Creek Lodge like Judy P. say, “The proximity to Cody, Wyoming is a bonus to work in souvenir shopping. The day trip to Yellowstone is a must-see, and our guide made every geyser interesting and Old Faithful was a thrill. As a lifelong equestrian this was my first opportunity to ride in mountains. That was truly an experience and the views were breathtaking! I’m going with the over-used ‘trip of a lifetime’ to describe this.”

Since 2003, Active Riding Trips has specialized in more than 100 boutique horseback riding experiences to more than 20 countries. Season 54 Episode 6 of The Price Is Right is its third appearance this year on television’s longest running game show, including as a winning prize in Season 53 Episode 169, and an Active Riding Trip will appear as a featured prize a fourth and last time this year on November 24, 2025.

Find The Price Is Right free on CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Pluto TV and Philo, or on Paramount with subscription.

Each Active Riding Trip is hand-chosen and scouted ahead for hospitality, scenery and amazing riding. You will not find Active Riding Trip’s exact experiences at a lower price anywhere else – “we put our money where our mouth is.” Sign up for the newsletter at activeridingtrips.com and follow its postcards on Facebook and IG.

