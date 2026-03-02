Active Riding Trips Joins Adventure Travel Trade Association: Sustainability is the New Green Riding Aid

Stanfordville NY (March 2, 2026) Sustainability isn’t just a catch phrase in today’s tourism industry. It’s a commitment built into every horseback riding experience offered by Active Riding Trips.

Which is why Active Riding Trips president, Stacey Adams, has joined the Adventure Travel Trade Association, a global network of professionals working to shape the future of sustainable, meaningful adventure travel.

Among more than 100 Active Riding Trips are eco-focused, small business-friendly international adventures on horseback like the Mexico Monarch Butterfly Migration ride supporting local conservation efforts, the Icelandic Nature’s Treasures ride amid wild horse herds and volcanic topography, or riding the same 120,000 Arizona acres of Buenos Aires Wildlife Refuge as the U.S. presidents and movie stars who have stayed at Rancho de la Osa, one of USA Today Readers’ Choice 10 Best Dude Ranches of 2025.

“The values and goals of ATTA,” said Adams, “align intrinsically with what Active Riding Trips has stood for over the last 23 years. It’s a privilege to be a member of this energetic and thriving network of individuals and operators.

“The ability to see others working and focused on the same stewardship and care of natural resources, while making places accessible to travelers, and the exchange of ideas and knowledge among a larger community-based organization, is incredibly energizing.” The Equine Industry Vision Award finalist and travel veteran foresees “immeasurable” opportunities working shoulder-to-shoulder under one umbrella.

Established in 1990, the Adventure Travel Trade Association is the largest global network of adventure travel leaders and is composed of nearly 30,000 individual guides, tour operators, lodges, travel advisors, tourism boards, outdoor educators, gear companies, destination marketing and management organizations, and travel media who share a belief and commitment to sustainable tourism. Connection and creativity comes together to create and deliver solutions that propel travel businesses and communities toward responsible and profitable futures.

Discover the roles horses and mules play in tourism and follow Active Riding Trips on social (FB, IG) media, and join its newsletter at activeridingtrips.com.

